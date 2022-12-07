UCEM launches new MSc to support sustainability in the built environment

UCEM has launched a new master’s degree to support the appetite and demand for sustainability and environmental skills in the built environment. The MSc Innovation in Sustainable Built Environments aims to equip senior leaders and sustainability experts with the language and capabilities to challenge and drive their organisation’s sustainability agenda.

This professional master’s degree aims to conceptualise sustainability as a process and provide valuable insight into where to put effort, money and resources. Through peer discussion and academic input, students will gain insight into different perspectives, debate conflicting interests and develop an understanding of the underpinning policies, research and discourse. Key to the programme is the concept of innovation, and how it can be considered in all sustainability aspects of the built environment, from management, leadership and organisational approaches to the materials, processes and technologies adopted.

UCEM’s Associate Dean (Sustainability), Dr Graeme Larsen, who has led the development of the programme said:

“The built environment plays a key role in sustainability and every aspect of the built environment needs sustaining. It’s more important than ever that individuals and organisations ask themselves what can we do and what can our organisations do to shape future sustainability.”

The two-year, part-time postgraduate degree is aimed at built environment professionals looking to affect change in their organisations or sustainability specialists looking to practise in the built environment. The first cohort will start in September 2023 and benefit from a flexible online delivery which will include research-informed teaching, live peer engagement sessions, guided study and research activities.

Ashley Wheaton, UCEM’s Principal, said:

“I am absolutely delighted that we are launching our new MSc Innovation in Sustainable Built Environments. Sustainability is at the core of our vision to be the Centre of Excellence for Built Environment education, and in the coming years, UCEM will assume a leadership role in built environment sustainability within both industry and higher education.

“This MSc programme is an exciting development for the built environment as a whole, and an important first step in our overall portfolio of sustainability programmes which will be launched over the next few years. We are committed to embedding sustainability in all of our academic programmes, and as we set out our long-term ambition to become the world’s most sustainable university, we will be taking a wholistic institutional approach to sustainability which includes not only what we teach, but also the way we teach, how we operate and who we influence.”

