Udacity Announces Partnership with Saudi Arabia’s National eLearning Centre to Address the Talent Gaps Across the Nation

Udacity, the digital talent transformation platform, and The National eLearning Centre, an independent entity by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers, a leader in providing trusted online learning for all, today announced a strategic partnership to launch radical workforce transformation initiatives for institutions and enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Together, the two organizations will initiate nationwide programs with both the private and government sectors to address talent gaps in emerging digital technologies, such as autonomous systems, data science, AI, Cloud, and cybersecurity. By transforming Saudi Arabia’s workforce, the partnership will strengthen the nation’s technical economy, providing the Saudi Arabian people a clear competitive advantage in the ever-evolving global labor market.

Through public and private partnerships, Udacity educates employees around the globe in core and emerging technologies. Focusing on meaningful skill acquisition and development, Udacity Nanodegree programs consist of a combination of lessons and hands-on projects, designed by industry-leading instructors to ensure students can apply their new skills in professional settings.

Dr. Abdullah Alwalidi, the Director General of NeLC, said:

“Partnering with Udacity as one of our key strategic partners for the National eLearning Platform – FutureX, increases the opportunity for our learners and institutions to access more relevant and high-quality online eLearning that helps in fostering the future workforce with 21st century skills and preparing for the fourth Industrial Revolution. Through this partnership that is of strategic importance, we ensure that FutureX continuously supports to meet the labour market needs in developing the human capabilities and digital talent transformation in the Kingdom.”

“Our partnership with the National eLearning Centre will create measurable value through high impact digital talent initiatives, helping thousands acquire job-ready skills,” says Samuel Schofield, CRO, Udacity. “Expanding the scale of Udacity in cooperation with NeLC will reach more people in the region and will create substantial returns for individuals, enterprises, and organisations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Udacity’s Societal Impact business is the best-in-class, largest and most effective talent transformation initiative of its kind in future-proofing societies and nations through empowering youth with digital skills. In the MENA region, Udacity for Government has had successful multi-year collaborations with the governments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Today, Udacity for Government is equipping millions of learners from 22 nations with the language of the future.

