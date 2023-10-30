Ufi VocTech Showcase 2023: Celebrate, explore and be inspired by vocational technology

Ufi VocTech Trust are bringing together tech innovators, learning providers, employers and investors at the VocTech Showcase 2023 on 16th November in London.

As the highlight of the Week of VocTech 2023, the event provides a unique opportunity to celebrate and share the impact of vocational technology, get hands-on with a selection of Ufi-supported tech, and strengthen connections across the VocTech community.

The Ufi VocTech Showcase 2023 will be held in the stunning vaults of RSA House and refreshments will be served.

There will be an inspiring collection of vocational technology to explore, including live demonstrations from:

ASSISTIV – Assistive technology and training to remove barriers to employment.

Bolton College – Artificial Intelligence to support teachers & students.

Bristol Braille – Improving access to STEM for adults who are blind or partially sighted.

CAPSLOCK – Removing the barriers to a career in cyber security.

Klik2learn – The new way to learn English.

Maths Kitchen – Increasing confidence with personalised support for Functional Skills Maths.

Metaverse Learning – Transforming education with immersive learning experiences.

MyPocketSkill – Helping young adults secure paid work and become more financially capable.

Propeer Solutions – Real life training for Classroom Assistants using VR technologies.

Purlos – Transforming the way students engage with providers.

TeacherMatic – AI to make teaching easier and more efficient.

Totem Learning – Augmented reality to deliver complex training for the rail industry.

You can meet the teams behind the tech and try it out for yourself. Register your place here.

About the Week of VocTech 2023

The Week of VocTech is a free programme of events and activities focused on accelerating the development and adoption of digital technology for vocational training, and inspiring action to transform the UK skills sector.

Presented by Ufi VocTech Trust in collaboration with ALT, AELP, Learning and Work Institute, the RSA, Resolution Foundation and others, the Week of VocTech returns for another packed programme of events focused on the role of digital technology in vocational education.

Explore the full programme of events and register your place here.

