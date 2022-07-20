Ukrainian start-up Preply offers first ever language lessons in Metaverse

Ukrainian-founded start-up Preply is a market leader in language lessons worldwide

Daniele Saccardi, Campaigns Manager at Preply, said:

‘We are delighted to launch this new option. It’s in the DNA of Preply as a tech start-up to embrace the latest in technology and bring it to our users. We look forward to making the metaverse, in time, a regular part of our offering.’

One of the world’s leading providers of language lessons, Preply has announced that its lessons will shortly be available in the Metaverse. Founded in Ukraine, Preply is now a genuinely worldwide language provider using an all-in-one online learning environment company. Now, it has been announced that these lessons will be available in Meta’s Horizon Workshop.

The group session, Preply’s most affordable option, will be offered in this new and most immersive format adding to the learners ability to improve their language skills whilst the added social experience making it more likely that learners continue to take part.

Following initial sessions, Preply will evaluate the technology’s capabilities and how it can best be used to help learn languages.

