ULI Hines Student Competition

University and business school students are invited to submit entries by the 28th February 2023 deadline

Students from universities and business schools across Europe are being encouraged to enter the fourth annual competition and step up to the renowned team challenge. The competition is designed to put students to the test, with a dynamic and engaging programme of activities to assess the students’ skills and expertise and analyse their knowledge of real estate and responsible land use.

To qualify, students are invited to form multidisciplinary teams of four that demonstrate real diversity, before engaging in a challenging exercise in responsible land use that tests their understanding of the core components of real estate finance and investment, planning and development, as well as the social and environmental issues that impact decisions around land-use and sustainable development.

The application process requires each team to submit materials including a completed pre-qualification questionnaire, details about each team member, a brief description of how diversity was achieved in the team, and a short video on a favourite urban development or place, which are submitted via the ULI website .

Submissions will be reviewed by ULI and Hines, with a maximum of eight teams selected for the final stage, with final presentations due to take place via a virtual platform on 10th May 2023. The winning team will then be selected by a jury of senior industry professionals.

Each member of the winning team will receive:

a fast-track to the Hines internship programme;

a guided tour of a live development project and participation in project meetings in Hines’ European offices;

a one-year ULI membership – providing access to research content, events, webinars, education and mentorship programmes, knowledge sharing and connections with a multidisciplinary global network of real estate and land use professionals; and,

complementary access to bespoke in-person opportunities within the ULI programmes (depending on location and interest).

Lars Huber, CEO of Hines Europe and ULI Europe Chair, said:

“The competition has evolved into an exemplar initiative for engaging with our future industry leaders. Students gain an introduction to the real estate industry and a unique platform to shine by solving real-life issues and challenges facing urban development. With the winning team receiving a fast-track to the Hines internship program, this is a fantastic gateway opportunity for students across Europe to take their first steps in a career in real estate.”

Lisette van Doorn, CEO of ULI Europe, said:

“To build and maintain communities that are fit for the whole, diverse, population, it is key that the real estate industry reflects the same diversity. And we know the sector still has a long way to go to achieve this. As part of one of ULI’s mission priorities to educate the next generation of real estate leaders, this competition is an important programme to support the industry to become more diverse. And at the same time, it is such a fun experience, providing huge learning for all involved, including students, mentors and jury members, hearing the creative and innovative ideas that the teams come up with.

“We are very proud of the continued partnership with Hines on the Competition. Now firmly established, the fourth edition is expected to receive significant interest and we’re excited to formally open the application process. We are looking forward to reviewing the entries and choosing the eight teams.”

Earlier this year, four students from ESSEC Business School in France were named as the victors out of eight competing teams following the final presentations at the 2022 ULI Hines Student Competition – Europe. The students were challenged to devise plans for the redevelopment of a former dairy factory located in a changing district of northern Madrid, Spain, considering especially environmental, social, and governance (ESG) elements.

Published in