Unite hails recognition agreement for Glasgow University caterers

Unite, Scotland’s leading union, has negotiated a recognition agreement for its members employed by University of Glasgow Commercial.

The agreement ensures Unite’s growing membership at University of Glasgow Commercial have collective trade union bargaining rights when it comes to pay and conditions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:

“Unite’s members at the University of Glasgow’s catering operations are now covered by a new recognition agreement.

“This will be a great platform to grow the union across the university and demonstrates that Unite is constantly enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of our members.”

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the University of Glasgow and it provides catering functions and operations. It was created following the restructuring of the university’s catering operations in 2021. The agreement initially covers around 70 workers including catering assistants, chefs, and administrative support.

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, added:

“The recognition agreement with University of Glasgow Commercial has been over two years in the making so we are delighted to get this over the line for our members.

“The agreement will ensure that Unite is able to deal with workplace issues and to negotiate improvements to pay and conditions.

It is the product of a positive and constructive relationship having been developed with the company after a difficult restructure of the university’s catering operations in 2021. We believe this can be a springboard for further Unite growth across the university.”

Published in