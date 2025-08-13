United Colleges Group secures funding to offer life-changing global opportunities to students

United Colleges Group (UCG) is delighted to announce that, following a successful bid, it has been awarded the full sum of funding applied for through the UK Government’s Turing Scheme, marking a major milestone in the college’s commitment to global education and opportunity.

The Turing Scheme funding, which offers grant funding to education providers to support their students or apprentices to pursue study and work placements around the world, will enable 80 students to participate in international placements in Bali and Thailand in the upcoming academic year. The scheme is designed to offer students transformative experiences that enhance their education, broaden their horizons and develop their confidence, skills and global outlook.

To deliver this ambitious programme, UCG (City of Westminster College, College of North West London and the Cockpit Theatre), has partnered with Think Pacific and their in-country specialists to offer safe, structured and impactful international placements.

The Turing Scheme is the UK’s global programme for study and work abroad, providing funding for learners to gain international experience regardless of background. UCG’s successful application highlights the college’s ongoing commitment to equity, excellence and innovation in further education.

The trips will allow students from a wide range of vocational and academic programmes to engage in hands-on, culturally rich experiences, with opportunities to take part in community development, sustainability projects and global skills training. UCG’s participation in the scheme will prioritise students from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds, aligning with the college’s mission to promote social mobility and inclusion through education.

The placements form part of a wider internationalisation strategy at United Colleges Group, designed to equip students with the tools and mindset they need to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal of United Colleges Group, said:

“The Turing Scheme funding we have secured for our students clearly demonstrates our commitment to growth and international impact ─ it is about broadening horizons not just for the 80 young people who will travel to Bali and Thailand, but for our college community as a whole.

“Working with Think Pacific gives us confidence that these placements will be delivered with integrity and purpose. This partnership ensures that students will be supported throughout their journey and come away with meaningful experiences that align with their studies and aspirations.”

Nigel Scott, Director at Think Pacific, said:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with United Colleges Group on this exciting project. At Think Pacific, we’re passionate about creating transformative global experiences for students, and we’re proud to support UCG learners in developing their skills, confidence and global outlook through this collaboration.”