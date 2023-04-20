Universities’ paths to net zero

The Monash University’s Energy Institute and Climateworks Centre together with the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network of over 1,700 Universities, have developed a detailed guide to support the Net Zero initiatives of colleges and universities worldwide.

Globally, more than 1,000 colleges and universities have committed to reaching net zero emissions. In order to accelerate this progress on sustainable development and climate change, the Net Zero on Campus Guide was developed to provide these institutions with the support they need to decarbonise their campus by mid-century or sooner.

Universities and other higher education institutions play a key role in the global transformation to net zero emissions. They are often substantial greenhouse gas emitters themselves, as they oversee large communities of staff, students and contractors. Their campuses function like small cities.

As such, higher education institutions have the unique opportunity to not only build strategies to reduce operational emissions, but to also champion climate research, knowledge and action in the wider community.

Monash University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Gardner AC said this guide will substantially reduce the carbon footprint of higher education institutions.

“In 2017, Monash University committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2030 – the first Australian university to do so,” Professor Gardner said. As a result of the work undertaken over the past six years, more than 55 per cent of the University’s energy requirement is now supplied from renewable energy sources.

“This Net Zero on Campus Guide, which is a joint partnership between Monash’s Energy Institute, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Climateworks Centre, is the latest initiative to substantially reduce the carbon emissions from our infrastructure and operations.”

To enable these transitions in the higher education sector, the guide has been developed as an accessible toolbox with a focus on reducing emissions from campus operations, i.e. on decarbonisation initiatives across energy consumption, mobility options, buildings, waste management, and value chains.

Chair of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), Climateworks Centre and Monash Sustainable Development Institute (MSDI), Professor John Thwaites AM, said it’s important now more than ever that businesses and higher education institutions commit to net zero emissions.

“As the risks and impacts of climate change become more visible every year, the call for net zero emissions are no longer restricted to country-level commitments. It has become equally important for non-state actors, like businesses and other institutions, to build pathways towards net zero by mid-century or sooner.

“Universities have a unique position of trust in the community and by setting an example they can amplify the change needed for a safe climate. Many universities are now committing to net zero emissions but need help in understanding what to do in practice. This guide aims to provide that help and to set up a global ‘community of practice’ to share knowledge about the net zero journey,” said Professor Thwaites.

Net Zero Initiative Program Director and Associate Director of the Monash Energy Institute, Dr Kendra Wasiluk said the Net Zero on Campus guide showcases the collaboration between industry and academia.

“It’s fantastic to see great minds all working together to create solutions for global energy challenges. Several relevant guidelines and frameworks have been used to inform this guide along with key input from a global University Advisory Panel.

“We believe this guide will have overarching applications beyond academia and hopefully one day to help local towns, cities, and countries in meeting their climate commitments,” said Dr Kendra Wasiluk.

The guide and online toolkit are not intended to be exhaustive or comprehensive, and instead, aim to serve as a starting point for universities and colleges worldwide. The online toolkit contains resources and case studies that are applicable to institutions of different geographies, scales, and decarbonisation experiences to account for their various needs and challenges.

Experienced sustainability professionals can also use this as an opportunity to connect with a larger community of practice and to share best practices.

To learn more about the Net Zero on Campus guide, please visit: https://www.unsdsn.org/net-zero-on-campus#read-the-guide

