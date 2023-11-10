University of Birmingham Dubai appoints new Provost

The University of Birmingham Dubai has appointed Professor Yusra Mouzughi as its Provost, the University’s most senior academic leader in Dubai. Professor Mouzughi takes up her new role on 8 January 2024 and will lead the University’s ambitious growth plans in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Professor Mouzughi has a proven track record of leading higher education institutions in the Gulf region. Before joining the University of Birmingham Dubai, she spent two years as President of the Royal University for Women, Kingdom of Bahrain, having previously served as both Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Muscat University, Sultanate of Oman.

Professor Mouzughi commented:

“The University of Birmingham Dubai has experienced impressive growth in a short period of time, tripling the number of students, undertaking research, and developing significant partnerships with government, business and industry. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with inspiring colleagues and students, and to lead the University through the next stages of its development,”

The first female head of a university in Oman, Professor Mouzughi led Muscat University from start-up to established institution. She secured government approval for Oman’s first Business School and developed transnational relationships with universities in the UK and US. Professor Mouzughi also has strong links with industry, having sat alongside industry representatives and ministers on the Oman Research Council, and is an advisor to the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce.

University of Birmingham Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Adam Tickell said:

“Professor Mouzughi is an outstanding university leader with excellent academic, ambassadorial, and industry credentials. I am delighted to welcome her to the wider University of Birmingham community and look forward to working closely with her as we realise our ambitions to broaden and deepen our teaching, research and engagement activity in Dubai and across the wider region.”

Last year, the University of Birmingham Dubai opened its new state-of-the-art campus, demonstrating its commitment to positioning Dubai as a regional hub for world-class higher education and talent development. Designed by Hopkins Architects and built by Khansaheb, the campus can currently support up to 3,500 students and will eventually be able to support up to 5,000 students.

In September 2018, the University of Birmingham became the first global top 100 and UK Russell Group university to establish a campus in Dubai. The University of Birmingham Dubai is licensed the UAE Ministry of Education, recognising the quality of its educational experience. The University offers degrees taught, examined and accredited to the same high standards as those delivered on its UK campus with students receiving a University of Birmingham degree.

Published in