University of Bristol partners with UniQuest to reach more international students

Global student conversion and retention specialist UniQuest is today announcing a new partnership with the University of Bristol – a top 10 UK university and world top 100 – to support the institution as it seeks to reach new international students.

The three-year contract, which commenced last month, aims to improve conversion at every stage of the student journey: from initial enquiry to application, through to offer holder and enrolment stage. It will engage students across all study levels and all international markets.

UniQuest will deliver a range of one-to-one engagement with prospective students, including responding to inbound enquiries; communicating via live chat, WhatsApp and WeChat; and proactively making outbound calls to applicants and enquirers.

The partnership comes as the University of Bristol sets its sights on higher conversion targets for international students following the pandemic years, as well as on improving diversity on-campus.

It also follows two previous successful projects UniQuest delivered for the University of Bristol in 2020 and 2021, which saw UniQuest support postgraduate offer-holders through to enrolment, provide insight to the university on student intent and decision-making behaviour, and drive a three-fold increase in firm offer acceptance.

Commenting on the new partnership, Dr Caroline Baylon, Director – International at the University of Bristol, says:

“UniQuest has already shown us the value it can bring when it comes to improving postgraduate student enrolment, and we’re confident it will do that again across all stages of the conversion funnel and all study levels to support us with our vision for growth.”

Rachel Fletcher, CEO and Co-Founder of UniQuest, adds:

“After two successful standalone projects with the University of Bristol, I’m delighted that we have been chosen to support their longer-term international recruitment plans. We know that, right now, admissions teams at universities up and down the country are struggling to process the huge rise in the volume of enquiries from prospective international students, and there’s no sign of that slowing down anytime soon. The University of Bristol really recognises the importance of good engagement in converting prospective students into enrolled ones.

“Not only are higher education institutions operating in a highly competitive domestic landscape, but they once again have stiff competition from rival study destinations which, since re-opening their doors, will be doing everything they can to snap up international students. Proactive and high-quality student engagement will be a key differentiator that sets institutions apart”.

To date, UniQuest has helped its global partners to generate approximately £2.3 billion in tuition fees through nurturing students on the path to enrolment.

