University of Chester leads the way with 10 nominations in Whatuni Student Choice Awards

The University of Chester(@uochester) is leading the way with 10 nominations in the UK’s only higher education awards based solely on student choice.

The University has been shortlisted for the joint highest number of categories in the 2024 Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs), including the prestigious University of the Year title, as well as teaching quality, student support and career prospects accolades.

Reflecting the commitment the University has made to developing and improving the student experience, the institution is a finalist in all 10 categories it is eligible for.

Now in its 11th year, the WUSCAs is the only higher education award in the UK where institutions are exclusively judged and reviewed by students themselves.

The Awards celebrate the best higher education institutions in the nation and shine a light on those who have gone above and beyond to support students during the year.

The institution has been placed in the top 10 in the UK in the categories of:

University of the Year

Career Prospects

Lecturers and Teaching Quality

Students’ Union

Halls and Student Accommodation

Facilities

Student Life

Student Support

International

Postgraduate

The shortlist for the submission-based award, Career Coaching and Work Placements, will also be announced next week.

During the last few months, the Whatuni Student Choice Awards review collection team has gathered more than 39,000 student reviews from over 100 universities in the UK and tallied up ratings across 11 different categories. With this student-led approach of review collection, shortlisted universities are uniquely recognised by students for delivering an exceptional experience.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons said:

“To receive the joint highest number of nominations, and for our students to have made that happen through sharing their feedback, is an absolute honour.

“It is key to the University that we hear from our students, from all-student surveys and specialist focus groups to Chester Students’ Union’s Student Council and Student Voice Reps, to ensure the University works for them, and meets their expectations in all areas.

“I am immensely pleased and proud to see our students place us at the top of the board; of everyone who supports our students to have the best experience and creates a community where they can belong and thrive, and to be part of these awards celebrating the student voice.”

This year’s Whatuni Student Choice Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in London, hosted by award-winning comedian and actor, Sir Lenny Henry, on April 24.