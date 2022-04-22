University of Chester shortlisted for Whatuni Student Choice Awards

The University of Chester has been shortlisted in three categories in the leading national higher education awards based solely on student choice.

Organisers have announced that the University is a finalist in the 2022 Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs), placing it in the top ten in the UK for its:

The Awards are an annual celebration of the best Higher Education Institutions in the UK, highlighting those that have gone above and beyond in support of students during the academic year.

Each year, the WUSCA team receives about 35,000 verified reviews from on-campus visits across the country and online submissions via the whatuni.com website. With this student-led approach of review collection, shortlisted universities are uniquely recognised by students for delivering an exceptional experience. The Outreach and Widening Participation award is made through a separate submissions process, and is again judged by students, making up a Whatuni panel.

Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, said:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted in three of the 12 Whatuni Student Choice Award categories this year, and to be recognised among the best in higher education by students.

“Congratulations to all of the staff across the University who have contributed to our success in supporting our postgraduate and international students, and in advancing our outreach and widening participation activities.

“We are extremely proud to help to raise school students’ aspirations and introduce them to higher education, to offer a broad range of professional, internationally recognised postgraduate qualifications, be home to students from more than 130 countries worldwide, focus on providing students with an outstanding learning and social experience, and help them reach their career goals.”

She added: “Last year the University won the Excellence in Digital Innovation accolade at the Awards, and while we are hoping to win again in our three categories this year, just to be nominated is a wonderful testament to ensuring students are getting what counts during their time with us.”

The University was also awarded second place in the 2020 International category, which was the last time the category was included.

Simon Emmett, Chief Executive, IDP Connect, which hosts the Awards, added:

“Being shortlisted for one of our Whatuni Student Choice Awards is exceptional. To be recognised so highly by your students is the pinnacle of excellence. Institutions should be proud of making it to this stage in the process and should celebrate the experience they’ve delivered for their students over the past 12 months.”

The WUSCAs are the only annual awards that are based completely on the views of real students studying in the UK and allow students to access honest, unbiased data to make choices for their future on the Whatuni platform.

This year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards winners, chosen from each top ten in the UK, will be announced on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at a ceremony at the East Wintergarden, London, hosted by a well-known television personality.

Winners will also be published on the whatuni.com site with a complete breakdown of all categories, including how the rest of the university sector performed.

