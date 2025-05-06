University of Huddersfield and Coursera Launch Online BSc in Data Science to Meet Global Demand for Data Talent

The University of Huddersfield announced the launch of its first fully online undergraduate degree on Coursera, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms [NYSE: COUR]. The BSc(Hons) in Data Science is designed to equip learners worldwide with the technical, analytical and mathematical skills needed to succeed in today’s data-driven economy.

The degree, which offers flexible full- and part-time study options, is aimed at both aspiring data analysts and those already in the workforce looking to formalise or expand their skills. Delivered entirely online by Huddersfield’s award-winning faculty, the programme combines applied mathematics, statistical theory and real-world technical skills with cutting-edge tools including Python, SQL and AI model development.

The launch comes at a time of significant global demand for data expertise. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, roles for Big Data Specialists are expected to be the fastest growing job category between 2025 and 2030, driven largely by the rapid advancement and adoption of artificial intelligence. This degree prepares students to step directly into these high-growth fields, equipped with both the theoretical foundation and practical experience sought by employers.

In keeping with both institutions’ mission to expand access to high-quality education, the BSc Data Science offers a performance-based admissions route. Applicants without traditional qualifications but who demonstrate capability through prior experience or independent study can earn admission by successfully completing the first 60 credits of the programme.

“The demand for skilled data professionals has never been greater, and we’re proud to partner with the University of Huddersfield to meet this need,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “This new online Bachelor’s degree equips learners with the critical data science and AI skills employers are looking for. With flexible study options and a performance-based admissions pathway, learners can gain job-ready skills without putting their lives or careers on hold.”

Recently named as the UK’s most improved university by QS World Rankings 2025, the University of Huddersfield is now ranked inside the top 50 within the UK. The recognition reflects its ongoing investment in teaching excellence, research, and student success – both on campus and online.

“Expanding our online offer to undergraduates with the introduction of our first online-only Bachelor’s degree is a significant step forward for Distance Learning at the University of Huddersfield,” said Sean Pryor, Head of Distance Learning at the University of Huddersfield. “We continue to understand the need for a flexible approach to learning and all our bespoke Distance Learning courses have been designed with this in mind, allowing students to work towards a degree while balancing other commitments and overcoming geographical barriers. I am particularly pleased that we are continuing our collaboration with Coursera as we have an ongoing shared vision to provide high-quality online learning.”

Coursera continues to expand its degree portfolio, which includes more than 50 degrees from 29 of the world’s best universities, and currently serves more than 26,000 students. Coursera has over 170 million registered learners worldwide and around 4.5 million of them are located in the UK.