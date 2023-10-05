University of Salford Joins CDI Consortium to Enhance the North West’s Digital Capabilities

The University of Salford Business School announces its pivotal role as a member of the Centre for Digital Innovation (CDI) consortium. Fortified by the £100m Government Innovation Accelerator funding, this consortium is set to address the North West’s digital skills gap, particularly aiming to enhance the capabilities of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

The CDI consortium, marked by its collaboration between key academic institutions such as Manchester Metropolitan University, the University of Salford, Lancaster University, the University of Manchester, GM Colleges and a host of private sector partners, has set its sights on moulding the North West into a digital paragon within the UK.

The overarching vision of the CDI consortium is to establish a transformative supercluster of digital innovation. This initiative promises to furnish SMEs with a wealth of resources, including expert knowledge, groundbreaking research, and avant-garde facilities. It paves the way for the creation of novel products, the fostering of innovative technologies, the establishment of efficient supply chains, and the cultivation of strategic collaborations. With the added focus on staff training, businesses are set to navigate the digital era with confidence and expertise.

Salford Business School plays a central role in charting the digital future. Steering the online digital skills platform of the consortium, the School zeroes in on the foundational pillars of the digital age: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Industrial Digitisation (ID), Immersive Technology (IT), and Cyber Security (CY). In doing so, they weave these intricate technologies into the industry’s framework, making them accessible, relevant, and ready for application.

Professor Janice Allan, Dean of Salford Business School, remarked:

“Our role within the Consortium underscores Salford Business School’s commitment to technological excellence and inclusivity in the North West. As the digital landscape swiftly evolves, embedding digital proficiency into our educational framework is crucial. At Salford Business School, we’re leading the charge, equipping our graduates for the ever-changing demands of the digital age.

Earlier in March, when discussing the allocation of the £100m Innovation Accelerator funding, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, remarked, “Greater Manchester’s selection as one of three Innovation Accelerator regions demonstrates the Government’s confidence in our innovation ecosystem. The projects being backed are undertaking world-leading research to address some of the biggest challenges we face.”

Published in