University of Sunderland: Getting The Workforce Ready for Crown Works Studios

The University of Sunderland(@sunderlanduni) today reinforced its commitment to developing a skilled regional workforce for the Crown Works Studio plans following the announcement of Government support for the project.

The joint venture between global entertainment company Fulwell 73 and Cain International (FulwellCain Studios) is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs across the north-east.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland said,

“I am delighted that today’s announcement has confirmed government support for the exciting Crown Works Studios project on Wearside.

“Over the generations, the city was defined by the hard work and ingenuity of those who worked in industries such as coal mining and shipbuilding. Now, our focus is on the future as these same qualities will allow Sunderland to take its place at the heart of filmmaking, one of the country’s leading cultural exports.

“For our award-winning film production graduates – a product of courses regarded as some of the best in the county – it is a chance to fulfil their potential while remaining in, and contributing to, the north-east.

“We look forward to working with the team behind Crown Works, and other partners as we develop the skilled workforce needed to maximise this outstanding opportunity.”

Lee Hall, Head of School, Media and Communications at the University of Sunderland said: “This is fantastic news for our students studying courses in Film Production, Screen Performance and other media courses, but the project will bring a wealth of other opportunities.

“From Tourism to Law and Engineering, a project this size will require a workforce with expertise in a range of disciplines. The news also comes on top of growth which can already be seen in the screen industries which has been regionally driven by increased production.”