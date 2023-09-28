University of Warwick hits the ‘gold standard’ in government teaching rankings

The University of Warwick has won a hat-trick of Golds after being rated as ‘outstanding’ by the government’s Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

Warwick achieved the highest possible rating across all three categories of student experience, student outcomes, as well for the overall assessment.

Out of 228 universities which took part in the TEF, Warwick was one of 26 to achieve the gold standard across all three. Warwick was one of only four Russell Group universities – including Oxford, Cambridge and Exeter – to achieve triple gold.

It is the latest in a series of top ratings the University has been awarded over recent weeks.

The expert panel concluded that most student experience and student outcomes were of “outstanding quality”, including for students from under-represented backgrounds.

TEF is a national scheme run by the Office for Students (OfS) which aims to encourage higher education providers to deliver excellence in the areas that students care about the most: teaching, learning and achieving positive outcomes from their studies.

The ratings provide students and parents with an independent assessment of the quality of the education delivered by universities within these key areas.

Warwick’s commitment to providing exceptional academic support and encouraging students to share their views and become actively involved in all aspects of life on campus has been consistently praised by the community itself, including in this year’s National Student Survey.

The university has also demonstrated strong progress in closing the attainment gaps for students from disadvantaged backgrounds including those who might have not considered university an option for them in the past. Data from TEF showed better outcomes for students at Warwick from neighbourhoods where less people attend university, and those studying part-time, compared to similar groups of students at other universities.

The high quality of teaching and Warwick’s innovative approach to learning – which means most students have the option to take modules on different courses and within other faculties – was another outstanding feature.

Commenting on Warwick’s results, Stuart Croft, Warwick’s Vice-Chancellor and President said:

“This is an outstanding achievement which recognises the fundamental quality of a Warwick education.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been ranked gold across both the experience students have whilst at Warwick, as well as their outcomes once they have left university.

“These results, which place Warwick as one a handful of institutions to achieve full gold rankings, is a phenomenal achievement for the people responsible – our innovative and remarkable staff and students.”

Warwick was also recently rated as a Top 10 university in the UK by The Guardian, The Daily Mail and The Times. The National Student Survey meanwhile found that 82% of students at Warwick said they would recommend their University to future students.

