University’s social impact in spotlight with national award shortlisting

The University of Chester’s work to create opportunities for all and share its initiatives is being highlighted with a national award shortlisting.

Recognising the significance of its Levelling Up Impact Report, launched earlier this year, the University is a finalist in the Corporate Reporting Awards 2023.

The report has been produced in partnership with the Purpose Coalition, which was established to bring businesses and universities together to work towards improving equality of opportunity and social mobility in the UK.

The University is among seven nominees in the running for the Best Social Impact Report title.

The role the University of Chester and its senior academics and lawmakers play in levelling up was celebrated at an event attended by the Rt Hon Justine Greening, Chair of the Purpose Coalition and former Secretary of State for Education, in the new home of Chester Law School.

Levelling up is focused on creating opportunities for everyone and breathing new life into regions across the UK in ways such as enhancing skills, removing barriers to education and creating and improving jobs.

The Levelling Up Impact Report was formally launched in April to senior academics, policy makers, plus local government officials and business leaders at the Law School’s new base in the Wheeler Building.

The report details how the University, through its Citizen Student strategy, involves and encourages young people from all backgrounds to pursue higher education. Ways in which the university’s outreach work and research is making a difference is also shared in the report.

This includes the work Chester Law School students undertake to support under-represented and vulnerable members across the Cheshire region through initiatives such as the Chester Legal Advice Centre – where student volunteers work with professional mentors to advise local community clients on legal issues – and the Chester Community Law Project. This volunteering initiative includes students working in partnerships with local and national organisations to provide guidance and activities related to legal and rights-based projects such as asylum, education, employment, and families.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons said:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award, recognising the University’s work with the Purpose Coalition and our many partners to promote equality for all to reach their potential.

“Since 1839 our institutional mission has outlined a commitment to provide our students with the education, skills and support to enable them to develop as confident world citizens and to serve and improve the global communities within which they live and work. It is a priority to further enhance the social mobility and inclusivity for our students to ensure they are ‘world-ready’, thereby positively impacting our communities.”

The awards will be presented on November 30, at an event at Porchester Hall in London.

