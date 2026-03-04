Unlocking New Skills and Career Potential, The Sandwell Colleges Launch Cradley Heath Skills Campus

New skills and opportunities are set to be unlocked as The Sandwell Colleges officially opened their highly-anticipated Cradley Heath Skills Campus.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges welcomed guests to the launch event which included a formal ribbon cutting ceremony for one of the region’s most exciting new developments.

The Cradley Heath Skills Campus will play a transformative role in boosting skills, employment, and social inclusion across the Black Country, acting as a catalyst for opportunity and regeneration, and bringing practical training, adult learning and community-focused education into the heart of the town.

The £9.3million community-focused facility, funded by Sandwell Council’s Towns Fund Programme, is an innovative investment into adult learners, apprentices and school leavers, designed to be a dynamic hub for practical, career-focused learning, supported by expert guidance, and relevant to today’s job market with industry-standard workshops, specialist equipment and flexible learning spaces.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges said:

“With a strong track record in successfully delivering adult learning programmes for Sandwell College, we are delighted to be launching our Cradley Heath Skills Campus, providing opportunity for training and skills development in the heart of the community, with programmes shaped around employer demand and local workforce skills.

“We have invested in creating industry-standard learning environments at this new campus, where learners will develop the practical skills and hands-on experience to succeed in their chosen career pathway such as healthcare, digital or construction or progress into further or higher education. The future starts here for people who want to change careers, gain qualifications for progression, or simply develop new skills.”

Guests at the event enjoyed a keynote speech from the Leader of Sandwell Council, Cllr Kerrie Carmichael, on the value of investing in adult skills and building opportunity for the community as well as hearing from other key partners on the impact this campus will have and the role it will play in providing new opportunities for local residents to upskill, reskill and retrain.

Cllr Kerrie Carmichael commented:

“The Council are working hard to champion local people, raise aspirations and create the workforce of the future. That’s why we have recently welcomed 100 new apprentices to begin their careers in public service. It’s why we have created our start-up hub to support residents who have an idea and just need that support to make it a success. It’s why we launched our Making It Sandwell campaign to show our support for and promote all of our local businesses. And why we have invested in the wonderful new Cradley Heath Skills Campus.

“Sandwell has over 9,000 growing and productive businesses, with a tradition of locally focused small businesses and an economy driven by private sector employment and growth. The Cradley Heath Skills Campus will equip our residents – whatever your age – to have the skills and qualifications so that you can pursue your career dream and match residents to the many opportunities we have available to us in our borough.”

With regional developers Speller Metcalfe managing the build and with close development support from Rowley Regis Town Board, the Cradley Heath Skills Campus will bring high-quality hands-on learning which is tailored to meet the demands of local employers.

Key design features of this ultra-modern, purpose-built campus are the striking architectural brickwork, stunning lightwell and full-height glazing, flooding the building with natural light and offering expansive views of the neighbouring park and skyline.

Dedicated facilities designed to provide a real-world learning environment tailored to industry needs, and prepare students for skilled trades and technical careers include:

A specialist social/domiciliary care hub/living lab with simulation home care spaces

Expert-led workshops for construction, engineering, and plumbing, electrical installation and carpentry trade training

Learners and residents will be able to socially connect in the welcoming community café and attend events, workshops and activities.

Sandwell College students are also currently collaborating with local artists to develop artwork aligned to Cradley Heath’s own heritage, for permanent display within the campus.

During the launch event, a selection of current Sandwell College adult learners provided a student showcase highlighting their inspirational journeys to success and a brighter future. By removing barriers to learning with free or low-cost courses, drop-in advice, and tailored guidance for adults of all ages and backgrounds, the Cradley Heath Skills Campus will also offer vital capacity for students with learning difficulties and disabilities – supporting even more people to progress into work, retrain or develop new skills close to home.

The launch comes on a significant week for colleges across the country as they celebrate #CollegesWeek – the annual campaign led by the Association of Colleges to celebrate the vital role colleges play in transforming lives, supporting communities, and powering the economy.