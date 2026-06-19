Uxbridge College teacher wins Inspiring Educator Award from Cambridge University

An Uxbridge College teacher has won an award from one of the top universities in the UK.

Nikki Nicolaou is Head of English, Maths and Media at Uxbridge College, part of HRUC (Harrow, Uxbridge and Richmond Colleges), and has worked in further education for over 20 years.

She was recently named the winner of the University of Cambridge Inspiring Educator Award in the Mature Undergraduate Access category, having been nominated by her former student, Shaliny Lingeswaran. The award recognises a teacher who has helped to support a mature student aged 21+ to access Cambridge.

Competition was fierce but the judging panel felt that Nikki had gone above and beyond to create a culture of aspiration in her classroom.

Nikki said:

“It’s a real honour to have won this award. Shaliny has experienced real adversity, so for her to take the time to nominate me is testament to her character.”

Shaliny is now in her second year reading Medicine at the University of Cambridge. Growing up amid civil war and major conflicts, she began studying at Uxbridge College in 2020 after experiencing forced displacement. In her A-Level exams, she achieved an astounding four A*s.

Nikki added:

“I was utterly delighted when I found out Shaliny had been accepted into Cambridge. She fought hard and didn’t give up on her dreams. She’s very dedicated and puts herself under a lot of pressure, but she also rises to the challenge. She has such huge empathy, so I know she’s going to have the best bedside manner.”

It’s this ability to empathise, Nikki says, that makes English literature a particularly important subject for young people.

She explained:

“It’s the nature of English literature; we delve into a lot of topics that are emotional and complex. The subject is so varied because it taps into so many different aspects of life. In the classroom, we create this space where people can talk about their different views in a respectful way. When I see students being empathetic to the plight of others, it’s really important. It’s a job that I take seriously.”

Nikki began teaching at Uxbridge College in 2004, having been drawn to teaching 16 to 19 year olds.

She said:

“That age is a real turning point. Confidence comes through education, and education is the single most important way of improving our circumstances. It signifies that against all the odds, things can improve.”

“Nikki is still in touch with Shaliny and is looking forward to reuniting with her at an event at the University of Cambridge in June, held to celebrate the Inspiring Educator Award winners.

“As part of Nikki’s prize, the university has gifted £300 to Uxbridge College to be spent on resources or projects. Although the prize money has yet to be allocated, Nikki said: “It will go towards something for the students. They’re what it’s all about.”