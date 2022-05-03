Vocational courses at GCSE and A-Level could help plug shortage of vets says iPET Network

There is a shortage of vets across the UK, and a top qualification provider is inviting would-be students to start their career journeys early by taking vocational qualifications.

iPET Network have developed a range of Ofqual regulated qualifications, which can be taken by students at GCSE and A-Level ages to signify a commitment to the veterinary profession.

Qualifications include skills and specialisms such as canine first aid, nutrition and breeding, as well as microchipping and grooming.

This news comes as The British Veterinary Association, the national body for vets has published a new guide encouraging more students from vocational backgrounds to apply.

The guide says that veterinary medicine is considered highly competitive, and the association is worried that this is putting people off, and that careers advisers are dissuading anyone other than straight A students from applying.

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty started iPET Network in 2018, and have created a wide range of animal welfare-led qualifications which are regulated by Ofqual.

Fern said: “There are many ways that a student can build their CV, and make themselves a brilliant prospect for a veterinary science university course.

“By starting early, and studying for one or more of our vocational qualifications, would-be vets are giving themselves a big head start.

“There is a national shortage of vets, and universities are looking for prospects who have demonstrated a willingness to excel in the industry. “

iPET Network is looking to develop new courses which would further enhance the CV of a future veterinary professional.

The qualification provider was recently awarded an expansion of scope by Ofqual, which enables it to create courses away from just the canine and feline sector.

Fern added: “It is a brilliant time to get into the pet caring industries, and we want to help facilitate people with a passion for animal welfare to do this at all levels.”

For more information about the iPET Network go to www.ipetnetwork.co.uk

