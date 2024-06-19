Waltham Forest College achieves Bronze in Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards

Waltham Forest College(@WFCTweets) has been recognised with an award for its commitment to workplace wellbeing.

Waltham Forest College was recognised with a Bronze Award in Mind’s eighth annual Workplace Wellbeing Index. The Bronze Award means Waltham Forest College has committed to achieving change in the workplace.

Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index is a benchmark of best policy and practice, celebrating the good work employers are doing to promote and support positive mental health, and providing key recommendations on the specific areas where there is room to improve. This year, Mind surveyed almost 19,000 employees across the 55 employers participating in the Index.



The Index has seen a mix of returning organisations eager to assess the impact of their newly implemented wellbeing initiatives as well as first-time organisations starting their journey to improve employee wellbeing.

Waltham Forest College is committed to workplace wellbeing, underpinned by a range of best practices and policies designed to support employees’ mental and physical health. The College offers flexible working hours and hybrid working options to help balance personal and professional lives. The comprehensive mental health support includes access to counselling services, regular wellbeing workshops, and wellbeing days aimed to foster an inclusive and supportive culture through diversity and inclusion initiatives, committees, and open communication channels. These practices collectively create a positive, healthy, and productive work environment.

Melanie Price, Director of Human Resources and Organisation Development at Waltham Forest College said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded the Bronze Award in Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering a supportive and nurturing environment that prioritises mental health and wellbeing. This is just the start of the journey for us, and we look forward to working with our staff to continue championing mental wellness.”

Andrew Vale, Director of Commercial Income at Mind, said:

“We’re thrilled to celebrate organisations like Waltham Forest College who have demonstrated to their staff that they value and support their wellbeing as a priority. Good mental health is vitally important in the workplace. We spend a huge amount of time at work, and it can – and does – have an impact on our mental health. That’s why the commitment that Waltham Forest College have made to their employees is really significant in ensuring people can get the mental health support they might need.

“Our Workplace Wellbeing Index continues to be the gold standard for mental health and wellbeing best practice in the workplace. This year’s Index took place against ongoing challenges, with political uncertainty at a high and legislative changes on the horizon. With this in mind, it’s important we continue to prioritise the mental health and wellbeing support we offer at work.”