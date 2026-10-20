Waltham Forest College Achieves Office for Students Registration

Waltham Forest College is proud to announce its formal registration with the Office for Students (OfS), marking an exciting new chapter in the College’s ambition to expand opportunity and transform lives through education.

The milestone strengthens the College’s position as a provider of higher education and supports its ambition to create more opportunities for people within Waltham Forest and the wider community to access higher-level learning and develop the skills needed for their futures.

The Office for Students confirmed that Waltham Forest College has satisfied the initial conditions of registration and meets the requirements set out in the Higher Education and Research Act.

For Waltham Forest College, the achievement is about much more than registration. It is about aspiration, opportunity and ensuring that local people can see higher education as something that is accessible and achievable.

By continuing to develop its higher education offer, the College aims to provide pathways that enable learners to build advanced skills, progress professionally and fulfil their potential, while supporting the skills needs and ambitions of the communities it serves.

Jane Button, Principal and Chief Executive of Waltham Forest College, said:

“This is a hugely exciting milestone for Waltham Forest College and, most importantly, for the communities we serve.

Our ambition is to open doors and create opportunities for local people to progress into higher education, develop higher-level skills and achieve their aspirations. We want our learners to know that high-quality opportunities can exist within their own community and that their background should never limit their ambition.

This achievement gives us an important foundation from which to grow our higher education provision and continue building pathways that enable people to progress, succeed and transform their futures.”

The College’s registration follows an extensive application and assessment process. The OfS has also approved the College’s Student Protection Plan as part of the registration process.

The achievement represents a significant collective effort across Waltham Forest College, recognising the leadership, commitment and perseverance of colleagues who have contributed to reaching this important milestone.

Waltham Forest College is one of the London’s high-performing further education colleges and a driving force behind skills, opportunity and economic growth across North and East London. As a strategic partner to the London Borough of Waltham Forest, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), employers and industry, the College plays a vital role in developing the skilled workforce needed to support economic growth.