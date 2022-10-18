Wellbeing Week at ATTFE College

Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) held their own Wellbeing Week across all 3 campuses which are based in Sutton and Ollerton to coincide with World Mental Health Day. Both staff and learners took part in a variety of Well-being activities such as meditation, creative arts, healthy cooking and fun quizzes.

There were themed days throughout the week such as ‘Mindset Monday’ and ‘Thankful Thursday’, which provided opportunities for learners to develop simple strategies that can be implemented into daily life to promote positive wellbeing. Staff were also given Wellbeing Boxes full of treats to enjoy as a thank you. Guest speakers visited the college to provide information linked to health and wellbeing and ‘Your Health Your Way’ brought their smoothie bike in which learners enjoyed trying out!

Staff and learners wore yellow to support Young Mind’s Hello Yellow campaign and have raised over £120 so far.

Katie Barrett, Head of Learner Experience said “Well-being is a high priority for us and it’s been a fantastic week raising awareness of mental health with everyone getting involved and supporting a good cause.”

