From education to employment

West London College launches T-Levels in Business, Digital, Health and Science

West London College March 8, 2023
Niyan, Josh and Diane
West London College is launching four T-Levels in Business, Digital, Health and Science to start this September 2023.

Introduced by the Government to ensure young people in the UK have first class industry level skills, T-Levels have been designed by leading businesses, employers and educational experts. A T-Level is broadly equal to 3 A-Levels.

West London College will continue to offer Business, Computing and IT, Health and Social Care and Applied Science BTEC Level 3 qualifications at the same time as T-Levels.  Over time, T-Levels will replace our BTECs and other vocational qualifications.

T-Levels are Level 3 qualifications for 16-19s after GCSEs as an alternative to A-levels and other post-16 courses, such as BTECs or apprenticeships. While vocational qualifications, such as BTEC currently offer a one year programme of study (roughly equal to 1.5 A-Levels), which can be extended to two years of study, (equal to 3 A-Levels), T-Levels are two-year courses.

Salem Bekele, Head of Business, Professional Studies and Science at West London College, says:

“The biggest difference between the older style vocational qualifications and T-Levels is the work experience element.”

T-Level students spend 80% of their time in the classroom and 20% on a 45-day placement with an employer to acquire the sector skills, knowledge and behaviours employers are looking for. This contrasts with an apprenticeship where learners spend 80% of their time with their employer and 20% of their time learning off the job.

Salem continued: “We expect learners to attend three days a week at College on a T-Level, and to spend two days a week in industry in their second year.”

While there are two exams to take to pass a T-Level, most of the work is project based related to work experience.

Lila Djellout, West London College Deputy Head of Science said:

“Science learners will work in real live laboratories, examining samples, making measurements and analysing data directly on behalf of their employers.”

When you pass your T-Level, you will get a nationally recognised certificate showing the overall grade you achieved – pass, merit, distinction or distinction*. It will also give details of what you learned on the course to help you move into skilled employment, a higher apprenticeship or to go to university. T-Levels are equivalent to UCAS points. A T-Level Distinction* is worth the same as 3 A-Levels at A*. 

If you would like to do a T Level, but need additional help to get you ready, one of our Level 2 programmes might be a good choice for you. Level 2 courses are one year in length and designed to develop your English and maths, practical, technical and study skills, and provide work experience to help you excel in your T Level.

There are no tuition fees to study a T-Level if you start before you are 19.

In 2022, over 92% nationally of T-Level students achieved a ‘Pass’ or above.

Visit us at an Open Day to talk to our teachers and find out if a T-Level is right for you.

To apply for your T-Level at West London College, visit:

T-Level Business 

T-Level Digital

T-Level Health

T-Level Science For a T-Level in Science you will need a minimum of 5 GCSEs at Grade 4 or above including English, Maths and Science. Applicants with Triple Science are expected to pass at least 2 subjects at grade 4.

T-Levels at West London College

Notes

Many universities have agreed to accept T-Levels. For the full list, visit the Government website here:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/t-level-resources-for-universities/providers-that-have-confirmed-t-levels-suitable-for-entry-on-one-course

West London College

