Weston College Learners Excel Across A Levels, T Levels and Vocational Qualifications 

Today, learners from across Weston College studying A Levels, T Levels, BTECs and University Arts London (UAL) qualifications came together to celebrate exceptional achievements on Results Day 2026.

This year’s results demonstrate significant progress across the College, with improvements in high grades, increased pass rates and an impressive number of subjects achieving 100% pass rates. The achievements reflect the dedication, resilience and ambition of learners, supported by the expertise and commitment of college staff.

A Level Success Continues to Rise

A Level students achieved an impressive 95.0% overall pass rate, with high grades (A-B*) increasing by 4.1 percentage points compared with 2025. 14 out of 23 subjects achieved a 100% pass rate, highlighting the strength of teaching and learning across a broad range of academic disciplines.

Across the wider Sixth Form provision, which includes A Levels, the Diploma in Criminology, BTEC Sport and Exercise Science and the Extended Project Qualification, 95.2% of learners successfully achieved their qualifications.

Strong Outcomes for T Level Learners

Students studying T Levels achieved a 91.2% pass rate, with particularly impressive growth in high grades. The proportion of learners achieving the top Distinction and Distinction* grades increased by almost 10 percentage points, rising by 9.9% compared with 2025.

A remarkable seven out of nine T Level subject areas achieved a 100% pass rate.

T Levels combine classroom learning with substantial industry placements, enabling learners to develop valuable workplace experience alongside their studies and preparing them for highly skilled careers.

Vocational Excellence in BTEC Programmes

BTEC learners achieved outstanding results across a wide range of vocational subject areas, with an overall pass rate of 97.7%, up 2.3 percentage points on the previous year.

High grades increased by an impressive 9.1 percentage points, with particularly strong improvements in learners achieving the very highest outcomes.

Students excelled across a wide range of sectors including Animal Management, Business, Construction, Education and Early Years, Hair and Beauty, Health and Social Care, Hospitality and Catering, Motor Vehicle, Protective Services, Travel and Tourism, and Sport.

Creative and Performing Arts Achieve 100% Pass Rate

Creative and Performing Arts learners studying UAL qualifications celebrated exceptional success, with 100% of students achieving their qualification, an increase on the previous year.

The results spanned 13 different subject areas, while the number of learners achieving the highest grades increased by 4.1 percentage points.

UCAS Success

Many of our Level 3 learners collecting their results today have successfully secured places at university, representing a 6.7 percentage point increase on 2025 and more than double the national rate of increase. Of those progressing to higher education, an impressive 95.2% have been accepted by their first-choice university.

We are also delighted to see a more than 30% increase in the number of learners who, as of Results Day, have secured places at Russell Group universities, including two Sixth Form students who will be progressing to the University of Oxford.

For learners still considering their next steps, our Careers and Employability Team is available to provide support and guidance through Clearing, both in person and online.

Among this year’s success stories are:

Kornelia, a former Priory school student is celebrating exceptional A Level results after achieving an A* in Further Maths and an A in Chemistry, these results add to last years A* and A, meaning Kornelia will now progress to Oxford University to study Biochemistry.

Kornelia said:

“I’m happy with my results and excited to be heading to Oxford University to study Biochemistry. It’s been a lot of hard work, so seeing it all payoff is a good feeling. I achieved an A in Chemistry and an A* in Further Mathematics this year. The support from the Sixth Form has been good. The extra sessions they provided were valuable, and I always felt I could ask questions and leave with a clear understanding of the subject.”

Alfie studied his T-Level Early Years & Education at the College and collected a Merit today.

Alfie said:

“I’m really pleased with my results and excited to be progressing to the University of Gloucestershire to study Early Childhood Studies. I’d like to say a huge thank you to my tutors, Rachael, Kayleigh and Lisa. They have been amazing throughout my time at Weston College and have always been there to support and encourage me. They are genuinely the best tutors and lecturers I could have asked for. My advice to anyone starting college this year would be to put the effort in, stay focused and try not to overthink everything. Make the most of your time here, get involved and enjoy the experience because you’ll definitely have fun along the way.”

Beck a learner who travels in from Nailsea, is celebrating achieving a Merit on her UAL Media Level 3 course and will now progress to a Media degree at University Centre Weston.

“I am really impressed with my results. I did have some struggles in my final year, but I really pushed myself to the limit and I got the grade I wanted. I’m now moving onto the Media degree at University Centre Weston. I’d like to thank all my tutors, especially Tom. He has been so supportive and helpful throughout my time at Weston College and was always rooting for me to succeed.”

Michael, a former Priory School student, is celebrating after achieving a Distinction in his Level 3 Uniformed Public Services course. He is now one step closer to achieving his ambition of becoming a Police Officer.

“I’m really pleased with my result and was excited to collect it today. Achieving a Distinction is a great feeling and reflects all the hard work I’ve put in throughout the course. To celebrate, I think I’ll be treating myself to a takeaway tonight, probably fish and chips! I’d like to thank all my lecturers, Dave, Nicola, Aaron and Steve, for their support and guidance throughout my time at Weston College. They have helped me develop the skills and confidence I need to take the next step towards my goal of becoming a Police Officer.”

Weston College’s Principal and Chief Executive, Pat Jones, said:

“This year’s results are a tremendous achievement and demonstrate the exceptional talent, determination and ambition of our learners.

“We are particularly pleased to see significant increases in high grades across A Levels, T Levels and BTEC programmes, alongside an outstanding number of subject areas achieving 100% pass rates. These results show that our students are not only succeeding but excelling.

“Behind every result is a story of hard work and perseverance. I would like to thank our dedicated staff, employer partners and families who have played such an important role in helping our learners achieve their goals.

“Whether progressing to university, apprenticeships or employment, our students leave Weston College with the skills and confidence needed to succeed. We are particularly proud to see learners progressing onto a wide range of exciting destinations, including Russell Group universities, Medicine and Veterinary Science degree programmes, apprenticeships and skilled careers.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2026. We are incredibly proud of everything you have achieved and look forward to seeing what you accomplish next.”

Weston-super Mare’s MP Dan Aldridge was also on site this morning to meet students and staff to congratulate them all on their achievements, Dan said:

“Results Day is a huge moment for everyone involved and today is a chance to celebrate all that hard work. Whatever the results, I hope every student feels proud of what they’ve achieved and excited about what comes next. I know how hard students have worked to reach this day, but I also want to recognise the incredible dedication of the teachers and college staff who have supported them every step of the way.”