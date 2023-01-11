What has happened to teacher pay in England?

With the potential for teacher strikes in England, this article seeks to explain the latest picture on how teacher pay in England has changed over time, the state of the teacher labour market and what is currently happening to school funding.

Salaries for most teachers in England will increase by 5% in 2022–23. With inflation currently running at 10%, this will amount to a real-terms fall of about 5%. Coming on top of past real-terms cuts, salaries for more experienced and senior teachers will have fallen by 13% in real-terms between 2010–11 and 2022–23, which will account for most teachers. Teachers in the middle of the salary scale have seen smaller cuts of 9-10% since 2010–11 and starting salaries have fallen by 5% in real-terms. In contrast, average earnings across the whole economy is likely to have grown in total by about 2% in real-terms between 2010–11 and 2022–23.

Given these changes, it is perhaps unsurprising that we see evidence of the teacher labour market under increasing pressure. Targets for teacher trainees were missed in 2022–23, with 60% of the target achieved for secondary school teachers and only 17% of the target in physics. This is compounded by the fact that such targets have been consistently missed over time in many maths and science subjects.

Luke Sibieta, Research Fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies:

‘With inflation currently running at 10%, most teachers will see a 5% real-terms fall in their salary this year. Combined with past real-terms cuts dating back to 2010, more experienced teachers will have seen a 13% real-terms drop in salaries between 2010 and 2022. Given this, it is perhaps unsurprising that applications to teacher training have continued to disappoint and that schools report increasing problems recruiting and retaining staff.

‘On a more positive note for schools, the additional £2.3 billion allocated in the 2022 Autumn Statement has improved school budgets in England. School spending per pupil in England is expected to return to 2010 levels by 2024. School funding per pupil is also growing faster than the specific costs faced by schools, which includes the changes in teacher and support staff pay, as well as rising energy and food costs.’

