Where Are They Now: Emma Tierney

From starting at North East Worcestershire College (NEW College) to a successful career in accounting for 26 years, Emma Tierney, former NEW College student, cracked the sum for success and has been taking every opportunity ever since. But how did she get here?

When Emma left school, her main goal was not to complete A Levels and university but instead she wanted to do something that allowed her to gain real life workplace experience, so off she set to pursue a career in business and finance.

Fresh out of school, Emma landed a job as an Accounts Trainee at a company called Roulunds but not ready to close the book on her studies, she also undertook an AAT course at NEW College on a day release basis for three years. With a passion to advance her business knowledge even further Emma also completed her NVQ Level 2 and 3 in Business Administration which was assessed on the job.

Throughout her time at college, Emma gained confidence, problem solving skills, effective communication skills and research techniques and it ultimately allowed her to progress onto a successful career in accounting for 26 years so far.

So, where is Emma now?

Since completing her qualifications Emma has had various roles in accounting and has been a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) since 1997. This has kept her up to date with industry developments and allowed her to progress in many directions in accountancy roles since including an Assistant Accountant, a Part-Time Financial Controller, a Branch Accountant and a Group Finance Manager. As well as this, it also gave her the confidence to set up her own business during Covid furlough. She currently works as a Finance manager and is also a self-employed bookkeeper.

When talking about her AAT qualification Emma said:

“AAT was an amazing foundation and continues to shape my journey. I have been pleased to mentor two colleagues through their AAT qualification too, as well as to encourage many more to progress through the course.”

Emma’s journey demonstrates the importance of gaining real life experience and the opportunities that can open up when you put time, dedication and effort into your studies. Choosing to complete a hands-on qualification allowed Emma to explore a variety of job roles and dive headfirst into a career that she continues to succeed in.

