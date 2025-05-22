Where Passion meets Profession in Hospitality

@BordersCollege is proud to offer a welcoming and professional learning environment that mirrors the standards of the real-world hospitality industry. As one of the region’s leading education providers, the College is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of hospitality professionals through its outstanding Catering and Hospitality programmes.

At the heart of this provision are the College’s modern, fully-equipped training kitchen and its popular on-campus restaurant. Open to staff, students, and visitors, the restaurant has become a hidden gem, offering freshly prepared meals and excellent service, and all delivered by students under expert supervision. This hands-on experience in a vibrant setting allows learners to build essential skills and confidence.

Student interest in the Catering and Hospitality programmes continues to grow, with more young people inspired by the dynamic and creative possibilities the industry offers. The College is proud to support aspiring chefs, front-of-house professionals, and future entrepreneurs as they take their first steps toward successful careers.

Borders College has been the launching pad for many culinary talents who have gone on to achieve national acclaim. Alumni include Michelin-starred Greg Anderson of Meadowsweet Holt, Paul Green of The Three Chimneys, and Kevin Dalgleish, owner of Amuse in Aberdeen, all of whom began their journeys at the College.

A key feature of the programme is the opportunity for students to gain real-world experience through work placements at prestigious venues such as Gleneagles Hotel and Schloss Roxburghe. These placements provide students with a chance to learn from industry leaders in high-calibre environments, strengthening their skills and professionalism.

To align with industry standards, the College has invested in modern technology, including an Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) system and an online booking platform. These innovations help prepare students for the digital demands of modern hospitality, providing them with the tools and experience needed to thrive in today’s workforce.

The curriculum at Borders College is carefully designed to meet the evolving needs of both the local and national job market. Courses such as the Diploma in Professional Cookery, Barista Skills training, and flexible progression pathways enable students of all ages and backgrounds to grow their talents and move confidently into employment or further education.

One of the College’s standout successes is the growth in the Hospitality Foundation Apprenticeship, which allow school pupils to gain industry-recognised qualifications while gaining valuable hands-on experience on site. Many graduates of this programme have gone on to secure full-time positions or advance their studies at Borders College.

Central to all of this is a passionate and experienced teaching team, dedicated to connecting students with real-world opportunities. Whether through industry visits, guest chef workshops, or partnerships with local employers, the team works tirelessly to broaden students’ horizons and highlight the full range of careers available in hospitality.

Borders College believes the recipe for success is simple: expert guidance, hands-on experience, and a supportive environment. Its Catering and Hospitality programme delivers all three, and the College celebrates every student who rises to the challenge and goes on to achieve great things.