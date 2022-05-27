Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Willmott Dixon supports Caerphilly free school meals deliveries

FE News Editor May 27, 2022
free school meals
Eligible families throughout the Caerphilly county borough are receiving free school meal packages this week in preparation for half term thanks to support from construction expert Willmott Dixon.

Willmott Dixon is working in partnership with Caerphilly County Borough Council to deliver its ambitious new house building programme.  This programme will see the first new Council homes built in the county borough in almost 20 years.

Volunteers from Willmott Dixon are working alongside Caerphilly Council staff to help deliver meal packages to eligible pupils throughout the county borough in readiness for half term.  Meal packages include a wide range of supplies, including ready meals, bread, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables.

The Council’s service, which began at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, has received national praise for its approach and has seen a total of over 1.9 million meals delivered to families throughout the county borough.

Cllr Sean Morgan, Leader of Caerphilly Council, said

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in delivering this key service and to Willmott Dixon for their support.

With many families currently experiencing the effects of the cost of living crisis, our free school meal programme has never been more important.  Seeing volunteers from across the Council and partner agencies working together to support our residents, in what is a huge logistical task, truly embodies the Team Caerphilly ethos.”

Neal Stephens, Regional Managing Director at Willmott Dixon commented,

“This initiative from Caerphilly County Borough Council is making a significant difference to so many families in the area and we are proud to be involved.  Not only are we committed to supporting the communities where we build, but the projects we’re currently building in Caerphilly mean we have employees who both live and work in the area, who are keen to help in any way they can.”

