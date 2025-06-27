Winchester Grassroots Football Study Shows an Ugly Side to the Beautiful Game

A win-at-all-costs attitude in grassroots football is creating a negative atmosphere which affects players’ skill development and their enjoyment of the game, according to a new study by an academic at the University of Winchester.

An in-depth survey of 250 people, including coaches, referees and spectators as well as players, was conducted by Dr Steve Smith, Senior Lecturer in Sport Coaching and Psychology at the University.

His research article, published online in Soccer and Society, came as result of collaboration with Hampshire FA.

Although 2 million people (a third of whom are children) regularly participate in football in England, there are widespread concerns that negative behaviours by players, coaches and spectators have caused problems in recruiting and retaining volunteers and referees.

Nationally, the FA have sought to cool things down at youth level with Silent Support Weekends but Dr Smith says there is no evidence such one-off events have a lasting impact.

Bad behaviour

While grassroots football can foster teamwork, sportsmanship and respect for others, survey respondents listed a catalogue of misconduct which should be shown the red card.

Bad behaviours include players (of all ages) challenging referees’ decisions and in turn poor officiating – in one case a parent recalls a child being made to cry, twice in one game, by a referee.

Players and spectators hurling abuse at each other and celebrating the opposition’s mistakes and setbacks breeds an aggressive atmosphere which can spill over into physical violence. Respondents to the survey also cited the presence of racial and homophobic abuse.

Coaches receive regular abuse from spectators, but they also have a negative impact on matches by bombarding young players with instructions which often make them play worse instead of better. Coaches are also criticised for condoning cheating and violent play on the pitch.

Some players do not cope well with failure, sometimes reacting aggressively to the opposition and/or their teammates.

All these examples of poor behaviour are caused by undue pressure to win, says Dr Smith.

“The current study suggests that objectives for youth grassroots teams should be based on skill development and enjoyment, rather than match results,” he says.

“Coaches are the architects of creating a learning environment for players, but it is imperative that communication of developmental objectives are made to spectators and referees.”

He concludes: “Effective interventions should prioritise education, role modelling, and organisational support to mitigate negative behaviours and reinforce positive ones. The study also identifies alarming issues like racial and homophobic abuse, emphasising the urgent need for stricter sanctions and cultural change.

“By shifting the focus from match outcomes to holistic player development, grassroots football can create a safer, more inclusive, and enriching experience for young participants.”

Hampshire FA have embraced the findings and the coach education workshop that has been developed by Dr Smith based on the reasons behind match-day behaviour.

Max Humphries, the Club Development Officer for HFA, said: “The research that Dr Smith undertook has shaped the additional training Hampshire FA and the University of Winchester can provide new coaches and managers on positive matchday behaviour, through our youth football leagues in the future”.

Despite the challenge of changing behaviour that is deep rooted within an emotional charged football culture, Dr Smith and Hampshire FA are determined to improve the matchday experience for youth footballers in the county.

By Dr Steve Smith, Senior Lecturer in Sport Coaching and Psychology at the University of Winchester

About the study

A total of 250 participants completed the survey (201 males, 44 females, with 5 preferring not to state gender). Participants represented all four of the grassroots football matchday stakeholders (144 coaches, 57 parents/spectators, 44 referees, and 5 players). Participant ethnicity was White (235), Mixed ethnicity (7), Asian (3), Black (1) and other (4).

To take part in the Online qualitative survey (OQS) participants had to be 16 or older and either a player, coach, parent/spectator or referee currently or previous involved in grassroots mini (under 7s to under 10 years) or youth (under 11 to under 18 years) competitive matchday football.

Participants were first asked to provide details of ten experiences (five positive and five negative). In each instance they were asked to ‘fully describe a positive behaviour you have experienced during matches’ with a follow-up question of ‘why do you think the individual/s behaved in this way?’.