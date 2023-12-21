Winchester welcomes visitors from Chinese university

The University of Winchester welcomed a party of visitors from China recently.

The delegation from Henan University of Chinese Medicine came to Winchester to learn more about the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing and the subject of Sports Therapy in particular.

The visiting group was led by Professor Yaoxian Wang, the President of the University which has more than 20,000 students and three affiliated hospitals.

He was accompanied by professor Xiaodong Feng, Dean of the School of Rehabilitation, Professor Haifeng Wang, Deputy Dean of the university’s 1st Affiliated Hospital, Prof Shenyan Kong, Deputy Dean of the Department of International Cooperation and assistant professor Dongdong Yu.

Pro Vice Chancellors Sam Jones and Matt Webster and acting Dean Hazel Brown welcomed the visitors and told them about the work of the University and the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing.

Jordan Sahota, Programme Leader for the BSc Sport Therapy course offered at Winchester introduced them to Winchester’s Sports Therapy course, which combines the teaching of anatomy and physiology with hands-on treatment and an emphasis on communication and empathy.

He added that modules covering business and strength and conditioning set Winchester’s course apart from many others.

Speaking via a translator, Professor Wang said, that post-Covid, Henan was seeking to “re-initiate collaboration with UK universities and establish exchange programmes”.

Following the presentations, the Henan party was given a tour of the campus, including the specialist simulation teaching facilities used by courses in the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing.

Published in