Wirral Met becomes first Liverpool City Region college to gain Fair Employment Charter accreditation

Wirral Met is the first college in the Liverpool City Region to be accredited by Mayor Steve Rotheram’s Fair Employment Charter.

The Mayor’s Fair Employment Charter encourages businesses to pay staff a Real Living Wage, clamp down on the use of zero hours contracts, provide mental health support, encourage flexible working and engage with trade unions.

The college has been formally recognised for its commitment to the principle of fair employment and wants to play its part in building a healthy, fair, inclusive, and just Liverpool City Region.

Sue Higginson, Principal of Wirral Met College said: “This is an incredible achievement for us as an employer, this demonstrates our commitment to creating a healthy, inclusive, and fair workplace for our staff, and we are the first college in the region to have successfully achieved this.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Being properly paid for the work you do in decent, safe conditions should be the absolute minimum any of us expect when we go to work. Developed in partnership with workers, businesses and our trade unions, my Fair Employment Charter wants to guarantee it.

“The Charter is about shining a light and promoting good employers who do the right thing – and we know that there are plenty of them in our region. I want our area to be known as the best place in the country to live, work or run a business – and the more businesses we can encourage to join us on this journey, the faster we can make that ambition a reality.”

