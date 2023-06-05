Wirral Met College Principal Sue Higginson shortlisted for Lifetime Achievement Award

Sue Higginson has been shortlisted in the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2023.

After 33 years leading learning in further education, Sue Higginson has been shortlisted for The Pearson National Teaching Awards Lifetime Achievement Award 2023.

Sue’s nomination was supported by staff, students, former students, governors, employers and community members who all contributed to the shortlisting process and shared their stories of the difference Sue has made to them, their colleagues and organisations

The Pearson National Teaching Awards were set up to celebrate the impact of invaluable education within the UK. Run by the Teaching Awards Trust and supported by Pearson and the BBC, they are the UK’s most prestigious celebration of transformational teaching.

The Award for Lifetime Achievement is for those who have dedicated their life to the teaching profession and have had a significant and positive impact on the people they have worked with over the course of their teaching career; from pupils and colleagues to educational stakeholders and within their local community, and not only in their current schools, but throughout their teaching career. Their commitment to, and passion for, education is exemplary to all.

Award winners will be announced on 21 June 2023.

Pearson Teaching Awards Trust Team said: “This year was, once again, an excellent year for participation. The stories that we have heard from schools and colleges across the UK have been simply inspirational and the quantity and standard of entries has been so high this year that our judges have had a tremendously difficult task in shortlisting finalists and we are delighted that Sue has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Award for Lifetime Achievement.”

Sue Higginson OBE, Principal and CEO of Wirral Met College said: “This lovely surprise has been a well-kept secret, as I only found out I’d been nominated, when I was selected as a finalist. I am very touched, humbled and thank my colleagues, students and partner employers and community groups who gave of their time to nominate and recognise my contribution. It is the greatest privilege to be a leader of learning and as I retire in July, after over 33 years of service to further education, I hope that the learning partnerships, culture of learning, passion for inclusion and ambition for the most vulnerable people in our community, will continue to transform lives for many generations to come.”

