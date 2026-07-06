YMCA Derbyshire CEO and a Queen’s Nurse to receive honorary degrees this summer

The CEO of YMCA Derbyshire and a Queen’s Nurse are among those set to receive Honorary Degrees from the University of Derby this summer.

Gillian Sewell, who has spent over 30 years transforming opportunities for young people through her leadership of YMCA Derbyshire, will receive an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of her outstanding leadership and commitment to social impact across the region.

During her career, Gillian has led major developments including the rebuilding of the organisation’s London Road campus and the creation of Foundry Point, providing affordable homes and pathways into education and employment for young people.

She also founded YMCA Key College and YMCA Y Kidz, contributed to initiatives tackling child poverty, and established the Lewis Sewell Memorial Trust following the loss of her son to support aspiring performers.

Former NHS Assistant Director of Clinical Leadership & Education (Nursing & Midwifery), Jackie Brocklehurst, will also receive an Honorary Master of Science.

A registered nurse for 43 years, Jackie was awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse in 2017 in recognition of excellence in patient care, leadership and learning.

Alongside her healthcare career, Jackie volunteered with Girlguiding for almost four decades, supporting and empowering girls and young women across the Midlands.

The honorary awards will be presented during the University’s graduation ceremonies at Derby Arena from 15–17 July, where thousands of graduates, guests and regional partners are expected to attend.

Also receiving Honorary Degrees this summer are:

Emeritus Professor Huw Davies – internationally recognised artistic researcher, filmmaker, photographer and curator whose films have featured at festivals in more than 40 countries. He founded the Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival and led the University of Derby’s Partnership with FORMAT International Photography Festival. In his role as Emeritus Professor of Lens Media, he continues to support staff and postgraduate students.

June Hughes – who spent 37 years at the University of Derby, progressing to become University Secretary & Registrar and playing a key role in the institution gaining university status in 1992. Widely respected across the higher education sector, June dedicated her career to improving student outcomes and academic governance.

Mark Gregory – former General Counsel of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, who led a global legal team during a distinguished 21-year career with the Derby-based global engineering firm. Since 2022, he has also chaired the Board of Trustees at QUAD, supporting inclusive and cultural opportunities across the region.

Last year, the University of Derby launched a new award category – the Honorary Partnership Award – designed to recognise the University’s outstanding collaborative partnerships.

Receiving the award this year is Firs Primary School in recognition of its longstanding partnership with the University, including supporting and developing students, sharing best practice, collaborating on research projects, and driving a shared commitment to social mobility and inclusivity.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“It is a privilege to celebrate the outstanding individuals and organisation who will receive Honorary Awards at our upcoming graduation ceremonies in Derby – a moment that brings together the very best of our University community.

“This year’s honourees have each made a profound difference through their leadership, creativity and commitment – strengthening communities, opening up opportunities, and driving positive change locally, nationally and beyond. Their achievements reflect the impact we strive for as a University rooted in our region and connected to the world.

“We are proud to share their stories with our graduates, who I hope will be inspired to be equally ambitious in shaping their careers, their communities and the future.”