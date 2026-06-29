Young NHS apprentice recognised for compassion and resilience with national education award

An apprentice who began his NHS career at just 16 and became a valued member of a hospital ward team has won a prestigious national education award.

Jacob Naylor, a Level 2 Healthcare Support Worker apprentice at Leeds City College, has been named Apprentice of the Year 2026 as part of the education charity and awarding organisation NCFE’s Aspiration Awards, celebrating outstanding achievement and personal impact across further education and training.

Joining York Hospital as one of the youngest members of the clinical team, Jacob began his apprenticeship while still in his mid‑teens. Despite his age, he has consistently demonstrated maturity, compassion and professionalism well beyond expectations, earning the respect of colleagues and the trust of patients.

Speaking on Jacob’s impact, Jamie Jaffray, a Health Care Assessor at Leeds City College, said:

“He is an exceptional example of the transformative power of apprenticeships within the NHS.

“In a relatively short period of time, Jacob has developed from a young apprentice entering the workforce for the first time into a capable, resilient and highly respected member of the ward team.”

Working on Ward 12, Jacob has become known for his calm, empathetic approach to patient care, particularly supporting individuals who feel anxious, vulnerable or isolated during their hospital stay. He takes time to listen, reassure, and treat patients with dignity, reflecting the core values of the NHS and person‑centred care.

Alongside his day‑to‑day role, Jacob has shown a strong commitment to his professional development. He independently arranged observational experience within theatres to broaden his understanding of surgical pathways and volunteered for a three‑month secondment on the Winter Pressures Ward, supporting colleagues during a particularly demanding period.

His dedication has already been formally recognised, with Jacob recently receiving the NHS England Chief Nursing Officer’s Award, highlighting his compassion, professionalism and ability to build strong relationships with patients.

Speaking on his Apprentice of the Year win, Jacob said:

“I am delighted to have received this Aspiration Award. My apprenticeship with the trust has helped me build on my previous care experience, develop new skills and knowledge, and grow in confidence when communicating with patients. I have really enjoyed learning, working with a supportive team, and seeing how much I have progressed.”

Jacob has also faced personal challenges during his apprenticeship. He manages dyslexia, which initially made the academic aspects of his training daunting. Rather than allowing this to hold him back, he sought additional support, attended one‑to‑one sessions and developed strategies to build confidence in his written work and learning.

Looking ahead, Jacob sees his apprenticeship as the foundation of a long‑term career in healthcare and is motivated by a genuine desire to continue learning and supporting others within the NHS.

Alongside Jacob, two apprentices were highly commended in the Apprentice of the Year category, recognising exceptional progress and contribution through their training.

Courtney Siddall, who completed the NCFE CACHE Level 2 Diploma for the Early Years Practitioner at Bolton College, was recognised for the growth she has shown since beginning her apprenticeship.

Starting with limited academic confidence, Courtney achieved Level 2 Functional Skills in English alongside her apprenticeship and is now a qualified Early Years Practitioner in permanent full‑time employment.

Also highly commended is Paula Schrader, who completed the Active IQ Level 3 Personal Trainer Apprenticeship at Exeter College. Paula achieved full marks in both her Level 2 and Level 3 Personal Trainer Diplomas and went on to gain additional qualifications to broaden her expertise, including Studio Cycling and GP Referral.

Now working as a fitness professional, Paula is recognised for her confidence in practice, commitment to continuous improvement and dedication to supporting others to build healthier habits and confidence.