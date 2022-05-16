Ysgol Bro Sannan removed from list of schools requiring significant improvement

Ysgol Bro Sannan in Aberbargoed has been removed from the list of schools in Wales “requiring significant improvement”.

A recent inspection judged the school to have made sufficient progress in relation to the recommendations following the most recent core inspection. As a result, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales has removed Ysgol Bro Sannan from the list of schools that are in need of significant improvement.

The inspection report highlighted efforts made by the school and Caerphilly County Borough Council in developing a robust leadership structure, which has helped Ysgol Bro Sannan make good progress against nearly all of its priorities following the core inspection. A reorganisation of the staff structure has also helped ensure the school is making best use of its teachers’ and assistants’ expertise.

Richard Edmunds, Director for Education and Corporate Services at Caerphilly Council, said

“This report is excellent news and demonstrates the efforts by everyone involved. It’s reassuring to see that the report recognises the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and, despite these, teaching staff have still shown great progress in supporting pupils to improve their numeracy and literary skills, as well as their independent learning skills.

We understand that there are still aspects of the school’s work which could be developed and are committed to supporting them to improve even further.”

Chief Education Officer for Caerphilly, Keri Cole, added

“I am delighted to celebrate the progress made at Ysgol Bro Sannan. Under the leadership of the headteacher and Governing Body, the school has worked tirelessly to secure rapid improvement, which has had a very positive impact on learners and their families.”

