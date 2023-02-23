3SC to deliver new coaching programme to neurodiverse people on probation in Wales

3SC, a social enterprise company within Twin Group, has expanded its delivery of programmes of coaching to people on probation who identify as neurodiverse by winning contracts with all four Probation Delivery Units (PDUs) in Wales.

This form of neurodiversity coaching builds on the pilot Autism programme that 3SC has been running for the past year in Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot. For the first time, the coaching will be available across Wales, with contracts covering Dyfed Powys, Gwent, North Wales and South Wales.

Also new for the Probation Service in Wales is that the coaching will be offered to individuals with any form of neurodiversity, not just autism.

Based on very successful programmes in the West Midlands and Thames Valley, 3SC’s unique approach to coaching includes a bespoke service for specific needs and 1-2-1 sessions. The aim is to help people living with a neurodiverse condition understand their own thoughts, emotions and behaviours and to help them identify coping strategies and mechanisms to help them to manage their condition day to day. Helping to understand and recognise triggers linked to their condition is essential to maintaining their wellbeing and improving their social interactions.

Over the course of a 2-year contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months, 3SC will be working in Wales with a range of partner organisations, all of whom are accomplished providers of neurodiversity coaching with a comprehensive background of lived or professional experience. The team will include individual coaches who have brought innovative approaches to the justice and employability sectors.

Among the partners will be micro-businesses and charities, demonstrating 3SC’s firm commitment to public sector procurement being an opportunity to open up the delivery of government services.

3SC wants to help participants access other support services and maintain engagement with existing agencies as part of their rehabilitation so they have the full wrap-around support of specialist interventions. In Wales, this involves assistance from housing providers, substance misuse organisations and support for mental and physical health and wellbeing.

Kathryn Jellings, Director of Business Development at 3SC, said:

“3SC is very pleased to be part of exciting new initiatives to support positive change for those at risk of offending in Wales. The Welsh Government and HM Prison and Probation Service in Wales have recognised from the needs profile of the local offender population that thinking and behaviour, relationships and emotional wellbeing present high needs across the nation’s four areas and we believe that the introduction of neurodiversity coaching will make the available support even more effective.

“Our innovative approach has been fully tested and proven to work. Together with our partner organisations and HMPPS’s PDUs in Wales, we look forward to achieving results that will support more participants to fully rehabilitate and lead fulfilling and productive lives.”

More information about 3SC and its programmes is available here: 3SC – Partnerships with Purpose.

3SC is part of Twin Group (Twin Group – About Us – About twinuk.com).

Published in