Bolton city Mayor is thrilled with official opening of educational hub encouraging youth into employment

The official opening of Qube Learning’s Kick Start Centre in Bolton’s city centre last week played host to a list of events and activities to welcome Bolton’s unemployed youth through its doors.

Situated on Knowsley Street, the Lord Mayor made an inspiring speech about the importance of further education in learning and development within a professional environment. He revealed details of his background working as a Job Coach for the DWP, supporting people into places of work, and expressed his delight with the work Qube Learning have been doing in Bolton and hopes it continues to make a difference in the area.

Despite opening in 2021, the centre had not been officially opened due to Covid restrictions delaying the event. Finally, after a year, the educational hub welcomed young people in who were able to join live recruitment sessions with well-known national brands, talk to representatives from household names, join Student forum sessions and win prizes ranging from laptops donated by the Retail Trust to support digital poverty, to high street vouchers throughout the week.

The Kick Start Centre is a place designed to facilitate people who wish to work in a vocational capacity, over the age of 16, with or without traditional qualifications, from anywhere in the city. The location is a comfortable setting for young individuals to network and find the support they require, whether it be after GCSEs, moving up the career ladder, or if they have lost direction or faith in their abilities because of the effects of Covid-19. The centre provides an opportunity for individuals who are unsure of what their professional future looks like and want to gain more control and make positive decisions that could result in considerable success not only in work, but in their personal lives too. Traineeships (and Apprenticeships) can assist in shaping positive futures. The centre employs a welcoming team who work closely with Students and Employers to ensure a fluid journey that creates constructive change for all involved, and those over the age of 16 can drop-in at any time, without needing an appointment.

Qube Learning is a proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider that works with hundreds of Employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of Students. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an Apprenticeship or Traineeship can bring, through Qube Vision and eLearning, either as a Student or an Employer, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.

Email: [email protected] Telephone: 01235 833838 / Website: www.qube-learning.co.uk

