Care staff share their advice for young people interested in working in care

With around 16,700 care homes across the UK, there are many care home job opportunities for the younger generation to explore.

For National Careers Week (4th – 9th March), staff from Ideal Carehomes have been sharing their experiences and advice for anyone considering a career in care.

“Creating activities that bring our residents out of their shells and leave them beaming with joy is all I could ask for.”

Susie Carman, Lifestyle Manager at Ebor Court in York, plans and delivers regular trips and activities for the home’s residents to enjoy.

“I realised my love for care while volunteering in a local care home when I was in sixth form. After leaving education I had various other roles throughout my working life, up until about twenty years ago when I came back into the care sector.” Susie explains.

“I had always realised the importance of residents being stimulated and active while living in a care home, but when I first started out in the early 1980s, activities were not an option in most homes. Thankfully that is not the case now and the care sector has changed its views on activity provision for the better.”

“My current role is probably the most varied I have had throughout my 42 years in the workforce, and I enjoy my job very much! I love exploring the different ways we can support our residents to live their lives to the fullest and getting to know them – everyone has a story to tell.”

Susie says:

“When looking for care work many years ago, there were a few points I kept in my mind to help me decide on the right role. Obvious things like the working hours and the salary, but questions like ‘Will I feel confident to give the care required?’ and ‘Are there any training opportunities?’ were also important.”

“I would highly recommend a career in care to the younger generation – it’s such an important and rewarding sector and there are plenty of different opportunities to suit a range of people and skill sets.”

“After work experience in a daycare centre for the elderly, I knew care was the job for me.”

Daryl James is a Care Assistant at Lime Trees in Shrewsbury. After studying health and social care in college, Daryl began working in care homes at the age of 18.

“I felt drawn to the care sector because it’s so interesting. Each resident has different needs, which you need to meet accordingly. It means you’re constantly learning, and your mind is always stimulated – no two days are the same!” Daryl says.

“It’s important for people looking at a career in care to be good communicators, to be patient, and to be willing to learn, adapt and have an open mind. These people can really thrive in care work.”

Daryl suggests:

“If you’re thinking about working in care, take the time to research and decide which areas of care interest you the most and consider how a path into these areas may look. For example, you may be able to take a course, or do some work experience to help you develop the relevant skills.”

“I didn’t set out for a career in care – now there’s nowhere else I’d want to be.”

Prior to working as Front of House Manager at Newfield Lodge in Castleford, Sasha Chappell was a PA for a global healthcare company.

“Coming from a corporate world, admin and customer service is my background and I use these skills daily in my current role with Ideal Carehomes.”

“The customer service element of my role at Newfield Lodge is extremely different in comparison with other sectors. At times you can be dealing with very sensitive situations, and having compassion, understanding and empathy for residents and their families is hugely important.”

“If you’re prepared to work hard, a career in care is for you. It is an extremely rewarding sector, and you leave feeling like you have achieved something at the end of the day. Be prepared to fall in love with your work! You will be welcomed into a family that feels like your second home rather than a workplace.”

To discover more about a rewarding career in care and explore open care roles, visit https://www.idealcarehomes.co.uk/careers/