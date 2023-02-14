CFA Institute launches programme to improve financial education across workforce

CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, has launched a new edition of its CFA Institute Investment Foundations® Certificate (“Investment Foundations Certificate”), a self-paced online certificate-level programthatprovides the global workforce with a clear understanding of how the global investment industry works.

The Investment Foundations Certificate is designed for non-investment professionals who work or seek to work in marketing, communications, sales, HR, IT, legal and compliance roles at investment organizations, such as firms in asset management, private equity, real estate, or venture capital.

The Investment Foundations Certificate covers foundational concepts about the investment industry, including its purpose, structure, key functions, roles and responsibilities, commonly used vocabulary, investment types, ethical considerations, financial regulation, and more. It also enables professionals, or those aspiring to get a job in the industry, with an ability to think critically, ask the right questions, and ultimately open doors to roles in the industry.

The major benefits of the Investment Foundations Certificate for participants:

Job seekers without a finance background, as well as undergraduate students, who aspire to work in the industry will learn the foundational components, increasing their financial literacy and skillset.

Learners who pass the assessments will be issued with a digital certificate and badge, which can be used to demonstrate knowledge and understanding on resumes/CVs and social-media career profile platforms.

Learners for whom English is a second language may find the Investment Foundations Certificate helpful in mastering core investment industry concepts in English.

Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, CFA Institute, comments:

“Our vision for CFA Institute is to be where the investment industry comes to skill, upskill, and reskill, which is why we are so excited to bring this new version of the Investment Foundations Certificate to the market. The program will enable participants to communicate more effectively, apply critical thinking to their work, and collaborate more effectively with colleagues in investment teams based on shared knowledge. Employers are now seeking a broader skillset amongst their workforce, and the Investment Foundations Certificate can offer the foundational content that individuals will need, whether already in the industry, or working towards their first role.”

What does the course of study involve?

Through 60-90 hours of online study over 12 months, the Investment Foundations Certificate provides learners with the essential investment industry concepts in a low-stakes study environment.

New content on Decentralized Finance, Financial Technology, ESG Investing, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Practice, draws on CFA Institute research, policy, and standards to inform the materials.

Certificate Experience

The Investment Foundations Certificate is refreshed with entirely new topics, course structure and an optimized learning experience. It is made up of six self-paced interactive courses, each delivered through modules that include interactive text graphs, images, video, discussion prompts, and assessments to deliver a compact, modern, and highly accessible learning environment.

The course topics are:

Course 1: Industry Overview and Structure

Course 2: Types and Functioning of Markets

Course 3: Investment Instruments

Course 4: Investment Inputs and Tools

Course 5: Serving Clients Needs

Course 6: Serving the Greater Good

For the full Investment Foundations Certificate details, visit: https://investmentfoundations.cfainstitute.org/

Leading organizations are already accessing the Investment Foundations Certificate to complement organizational learning agendas designed to help people work more effectively with global colleagues through a common industry understanding. Organizations that will be offering access to the Investment Foundations Certificate learning materials to their teams following today’s launch include State Street Global Advisers.

Lori Heinel, CFA, Global Chief Investment Officer, State Street Global Advisors, comments:

“Investing in the financial literacy of State Street Global Advisors’ employees through the CFA Institute Investment Foundations Certificate provides long-term benefits for both the individual and the organization, creating a workforce more equipped to make informed decisions, help clients and drive growth for the company.”

