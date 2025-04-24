Europa Worldwide Group: 10 years, one culture – how strong values have shaped a decade of innovation and service

Since Andrew Baxter acquired Europa Worldwide Group in 2013, the company has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Central to this evolution has been the establishment of 11 core values in 2015, designed to unify the business and foster a performance-driven, inclusive environment.​

The ambitious independent logistics operator headquartered in Dartford, successfully implemented its values alongside significant expansion plans, applying them across cultures and languages in Belgium, Netherlands, Hong Kong, UAE, China, India and South Africa over the past few years.

Not one for ‘corporate fluff’, which company values can be guilty of becoming, Europa’s values are robust and authentic. Today, these same values are ensuring that the business continues to flourish in a challenging marketplace.

Principles like “taking bold steps that stretch our potential” and “doing what is right, not what is easy,” have served as a cultural compass, guiding the company’s expansion and innovation efforts.

Under Andrew Baxter’s leadership, Europa has grown from 400 employees across nine UK branches and one international site to over 1,300 employees operating in 30 sites globally, with a turnover increase of 400 per cent to £302 million.​

At the core of Europa is a team that works tirelessly to seek out new business, solve customer challenges, and create a positive and inclusive working environment. Europa’s successful values bring tangible commercial benefits, in line with its value of “drive out complexity”. This approach to simplicity facilitated the innovative launch of its DDP post-Brexit service Europa Flow, which offers a straightforward concept to reduce post-Brexit paperwork.

Europa’s commitment to “liveable values” is evident in initiatives like the personalised digital welcome packs for new employees, which include messages from leadership and highlight the company’s culture. The ‘HapiHub’ benefits programme further reinforces these values by offering services and recognition tools that promote a positive workplace environment.​

Employee engagement directly supports Europa’s values by fostering a motivated and committed workforce. When employees are engaged, they’re more likely to take bold steps, drive innovation, and continuously improve, all aligned with the company values. Strong engagement helps build positive teams, creating a culture of collaboration, trust, and support.

Tom Jenkins, Central Services Director at Europa Worldwide Group added:

“Europa’s values are at the core of our business and showcase what makes us different. They form our DNA, setting out our culture and the way we act. We believe in simple and honest transactions, sticking to our word, and delivering.

“A decade on from when they were launched, we are as committed as ever to the alignment of our values, ensuring everyone understands and owns their part of the journey. As a company, it’s important to us to keep our promises by doing what is right, not what is easy, in expectation of setting the pace in the market.

“These factors, along with our strategic commitment to working not just as a team but as a Europa family, and our willingness to take bold steps, help us reach our full potential and stay ahead of the curve.”