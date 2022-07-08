Financial help for local businesses on offer to recruit young people

A new fund to boost the career ambitions of young people has been launched.

Delivered by Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP), the Birmingham and Solihull Young Persons’ Job Fund (BSYPJF) is offering businesses financial support to help young people with on-job training and work-related skills. This can range from apprenticeships, traineeships, and other workplace learning programmes which can lead to stable employment in the future.

Sarah Spires, Director at Everley Studio, said:

“From the Skills Service at GBSLEP, I was really delighted to receive tailored support and advice on fulfilling my training and skills needs. My skills broker successfully matched me with an apprentice who is now part of my fashion and print design studio. As a business owner, I understand how hard it is to juggle everything. However, support and financial help like this new Jobs Fund is on offer through GBSLEP. I would encourage businesses to apply now.”

Businesses can apply now to the BSYPJF and receive up to £3,500 for a wage subsidy to help young people ‘Not in Education, Employment or Training’ (NEET) in the Birmingham and Solihull region.

The one-off wage subsidy which needs to be match-funded by the employer is a local economic incentive to help smaller firms to take on more employees. They will also have access to wider support and the full range of services that are available through GBSLEP’s Growth Hub.

Sophie Drake, GBSLEP Board Director for Young People and Deputy Managing Director, Story Comms said:

“As deputy managing director of a PR agency in Birmingham, we have a young team who bring real value into the workplace. They learn and deepen their skills whilst working around their peers. This illustrates how critical businesses are in building future careers and why, if you are a business owner, you should consider and apply for this new funding.

“Our Young People Strategy – You(th) Matter report published last year recognised the immense challenges our young people face whether in education or work. The BSYPJF programme will create opportunities for hundreds of 15-29 year olds to begin or restart their career journeys whilst also enabling a skill or employment gap to be filled in your business.”

Last year, Birmingham City Council’s Breaking Down Barriers report highlighted almost one in five young people in Birmingham were out of work.

Spencer Wilson, GBSLEP Head of Skills, added:

“Through our triple helix structure which brings together local authorities, businesses, and colleges and universities, GBSLEP has been at the front-line of delivering targeted activities and programmes to boost training and skills opportunities for people across our region. The Birmingham and Solihull Young Persons’ Job Fund is an integral part of this year’s Delivery Plan which is focused on providing inclusive sustainable economic growth for everyone.”

Employers who wish to apply must operate within the GBSLEP area – Birmingham, Solihull, Cannock Chase, East Staffordshire, Lichfield, Tamworth, Bromsgrove, Redditch or Wyre Forest.

For more information, visit the website https://www.gbslepgrowthhub.co.uk/skills-service/young-persons-jobs-fund-bsypjf

