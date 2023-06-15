GBSLEP Growth Hub drives £103m turnover increase and creates 4,623 jobs for regional businesses

The Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) Growth Hub has released a new report highlighting the impact on the region’s economy.

GBSLEP Growth Hub drives £103m turnover increase for businesses since 2016

4,623 jobs created

8,528 jobs safeguarded

Over 7,000 businesses helped

The Business Support Impact Report reveals the GBSLEP Growth Hub’s team of expert business advisers has helped businesses increase turnover by £103m, of which £32m is a direct result of the support provided.

7,189 companies have been helped since the Growth Hub was set up in 2016. The free and impartial service has also helped create 4,623 new jobs and safeguarded a further 8,528. This equates to £16.37 for every £1 invested.

The impact of the Growth Hub in driving inclusive and sustainable growth comes as the European Regional Development Funded element of business support comes to completion at the end of June.

GBSLEP Growth Hub was set up as a central point of contact for free and impartial business advice and signposting service for small and medium businesses (SMEs) across the Greater Birmingham and Solihull region.

Jon Egley, GBLSEP Head of Business Support Delivery, said:

“I look back with pride on the performance of the team reflected in the key figures, which speak for themselves in showing the demand for the services provided by the Growth Hub and the importance of their work. Our team of advisors and account managers combine robust relations with the local business community with in-depth knowledge of training, grants, events, and other support provision available.”

The impact of the GBSLEP Growth Hub’s support is evident through the success stories of businesses such as Tyseley-based Caribbean ready meals business Winny’s Kitchen which featured on Channel 4’s The Money Maker business. Entrepreneur Shaun Sookoo approached the team for guidance and has since become a non-exec Board Director and champion for SMEs.

Shaun Sookoo said:

“Every time I had a challenge, I knew I could contact GBSLEP Growth Hub and they would come back with practical options in a short time so I feel passionately that more companies should take up the support they offer. The work of the GBSLEP Growth Hub is so important in helping businesses to grow and thrive so I am proud to be involved both as a client and as a board member.”

Other beneficiaries of support include mental health charity Better Pathways, based in Bordesley. CEO Sue Roberts said:

“Developing a relationship with the Growth Hub has been really, really wonderful for us. It has enabled us to grow our network, think about our future, and crystallise what our growth opportunities might be. I would most certainly recommend the Growth Hub to anybody in our position.”

Jason Brookes, Engineering Director at Neachells-based Widney Manufacturing, which makes vehicle windows, sun blinds, and telescopic slides, said:

“The services provided by the Growth Hub have been fantastic as they have supported us in areas where we don’t currently have expertise. The support available should be utilised by a lot of SMEs.”

In total, the Growth Hub has provided 38976 hours of business support, with 4055 companies receiving more than 12 hours each. The combined turnover of supported businesses was £1.5bn, with the companies accessing £7.4m in funding.

Henriette Breukelaar, Chief Executive of GBSLEP said:

“We are here to help local businesses thrive, create jobs and grow in an inclusive and sustainable way. Our Growth Hub plays a vital role in advising small and medium sized companies, so they get the support they need when they need it. Everyone involved should be very proud of the impact made across our communities.”

Business support will continue to be funded via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered through Business Growth West Midlands, run by the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Businesses currently working with the GBSLEP Growth Hub will continue to receive support from their current account managers. The team is set to transfer to Birmingham City Council this autumn as part of the transition from the Local Enterprise Partnership.

Published in