Getting the job is only the beginning

Success in the skills sector is often measured by a series of important milestones: enrolment, completion, achievement and progression into employment. These measures matter, and they provide valuable insight into how effectively provision is supporting learners.

However, there is a question we do not ask often enough: what happens after someone gets the job?

For many years, conversations about employability have understandably focused on helping people access opportunities. Yet employers across sectors are increasingly facing a different challenge. Recruitment is only part of the story. Retention, performance and development are becoming equally important.

As labour markets evolve and skills needs continue to change, perhaps it is time to broaden our definition of success.

Getting hired and succeeding are not the same thing

Securing employment is a significant achievement, particularly for learners overcoming barriers to work or changing careers. But obtaining a role and thriving within it are not necessarily the same thing.

The transition from learning into employment can be one of the most challenging stages of a learner’s journey. New environments, workplace expectations, unfamiliar technologies and professional responsibilities all require adjustment.

Technical competence plays a vital role, but employers consistently highlight the importance of wider capabilities. Communication, teamwork, adaptability, time management and professional confidence are often what determine whether an individual settles successfully into a role and progresses within it.

These are not additional skills that sit alongside employment. They are fundamental to workplace performance.

If we define success solely as helping someone cross the threshold into employment, we risk overlooking the factors that influence what happens next.

The workplace keeps changing

The challenge is becoming even more significant as workplaces continue to evolve.

New technologies, changing business models and shifting customer expectations mean that many roles look very different from those of just a few years ago. Employees are increasingly expected to learn continuously, adjust quickly and respond positively to change.

In this environment, workplace performance is not simply about what someone knows on their first day. It is about their ability to develop, apply their skills in different contexts and continue learning throughout their career.

This requires a broader view of employability. Rather than seeing employability as something that helps an individual secure a job, we should view it as a set of capabilities that support long-term success, resilience and progression.

The most valuable employees are often not those who know everything from the outset. They are the ones who demonstrate curiosity, adaptability and the confidence to continue developing.

Rethinking what success looks like

This presents an opportunity for the wider skills system.

Providers, employers and awarding organisations all have a role to play in making sure that learners are prepared not only to enter employment but also to succeed within it. That means thinking beyond short-term outcomes and considering how learning supports longer-term career development.

It also means recognising that employability is not a destination. It is an ongoing process that evolves throughout an individual’s working life.

When programmes are designed with this in mind, learners are better equipped to navigate change, respond to emerging opportunities and build sustainable careers. Employers benefit from a workforce that is more confident, adaptable and capable of progressing alongside their organisation.

As expectations of the workforce continue to evolve, our understanding of learner success must evolve too. Achievement and job outcomes will always be important markers of progress. But they should not be the end of the conversation.

The real measure of success is whether individuals can build on those achievements, contribute effectively in the workplace and continue to grow throughout their careers. Getting the job matters. Helping people succeed and grow once they are there matters even more.

By Tracey Patmore, Head of Products, NOCN Group