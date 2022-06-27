Grad salaries soar as employers jostle for talent

The Class of 2022 need not fear a downturn in the jobs market. Despite the high profile layoffs and crypto crash, job opportunities for graduates have grown strongly year-on-year and pay rates on offer are rising, according to new research from smarter job search engine Adzuna.

May 2022 saw 14,690 graduate job vacancies advertised across the UK, +59% higher than 9,265 this time last year, as employers tap up new graduates to plug gaps in their workforces.

In a bid to attract talent, pay rates are also rising. Advertised salaries on offer for graduate openings have climbed to £26,076 in May 2022, up 7% year-on-year from £24,389. It marks a six year high in advertised salaries for graduates. Furthermore, in the most competitive sectors, pay rates have hit new heights, with salaries of up to £70,000 on offer.

Graph 1: Graduate job vacancies and advertised salaries since 2020

However, competition for grad jobs remains hot. With around 540,000 UK students set to graduate this year according to figures from HESA, more than 36 graduates will be vying for every available opportunity in summer 2022.

Paul Lewis, chief customer officer at job search engine Adzuna, comments: “This is the strongest jobs market we’ve seen for graduates post-pandemic. Despite the negative headlines, plenty of sectors remain desperate for talent and looking to grads to fill those gaps. They’re well paid positions, too – with advertised salaries for graduate roles hitting a six year high and some sectors offering pay cheques up to £70k. It’s a welcome piece of good news for the Class of 2022, who battled remote learning and pandemic pressures over the last two years.”

10 of the top graduate employers hiring now, include:

Aldi, which offers a £44,000 starting salary and a fully expensed car

Lidl, supply chain graduate programme, paying £37,000

KPMG, advertising its grad schemes kicking off this September for Audit, Consulting, and Tax

Sage is advertising graduate openings for testers, developers, DevOps, administrators, machine learning engineers & more

Galliford Try, currently advertising its 2022 Graduate Programme

Nottingham Trent University graduate development programme, with advertised salaries of £23,500

Jacobs

ey, which also offers a metaverse-based student recruitment programme of events

Teach First, with applications open for its Autumn Institute

Deloitte graduate programme

Inflation busting graduate pay rates on offer

Crucially for grads concerned about the cost of living crisis being driven by high inflation, many employers have been raising the pay rates they offer.

In the law sector, European firms are struggling to keep up with their American counterparts. US legal firm Davis Polk & Wardwell has bumped up salaries for newly qualified solicitors (NQs) by 8.5% from £147,500 to £160,000, while its graduates earn £60,000. By comparison, Magic Circle firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is offering grads £50,000 in their first year, with NQs earning £125,000.

The same is true in banking, with Barclays offering their grads £50k, RBS £31,850, compared to JP Morgan at up to £70,000.

Other employers offering lucrative options include MI5 (starting salaries of £33,000) and BP at £35,000 – £45,000.

The most valuable grads in the UK

Adzuna also dug into which university graduates receive the highest compensation five years after graduation, based on an analysis of over 120,000 UK jobseeker CVs uploaded to Adzuna’s ValueMyCV between 2019 and 2022. Text mining technology was used to look at the career pathways taken by recent grads, and the jobs they are working in 5 years after graduation, revealing average earnings across different institutions.

Oxford and Imperial are beating Cambridge University in terms of leavers’ earnings, with University of Oxford grads bringing in an average salary of £47,618 five years after graduation, compared to £45,741 for Imperial College grads and £44,190 for University of Cambridge grads. Oxford is second only to Bayes Business School leavers, formerly known as Cass Business School but renamed in September 2021, due to links with slavery.

The lowest earning grads meanwhile, studied at Aberystwyth University (£25,129), Bath Spa (£25,196) and Edge Hill (£25,334).

Paul Lewis continues: “The choice of university can massively impact earning potential, with students from the most prestigious institutions raking in over £20k more a year on average five years post graduation, compared to grads from lesser-known places of learning. For those wanting to earn big, London universities are good bets with grads from Imperial College, UCL, and King’s all top earners five years into their careers. Russell Group institutions also dominate the list, showing when it comes to earnings, the stamp of approval from a prestigious academic institution can still make all the difference.”

Table 1: Graduate salaries, by institution

University Average salary, 5 years after graduation Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) £52,167 University of Oxford £47,618 Imperial College £45,741 University of Cambridge £44,190 University College London £40,866 Cranfield University £39,695 Durham University £39,147 University of Nottingham £38,426 University of Edinburgh £38,233 University of Reading £37,430 King’s College London £37,324 University of Strathclyde £37,043 University of Bath £36,317 University of Manchester £36,227 Robert Gordon University £35,834 University of Warwick £35,615 University of Huddersfield £34,873 University of Southampton £34,814 London School of Economics and Political Science £34,772 Birkbeck, University of London £34,716 Loughborough University £34,591 University of Bristol £34,094 City University £33,988 Kingston University £33,926 Queen Mary University of London £33,675 University of Aberdeen £33,670 University of Leicester £33,640 Brunel University £33,638 University of London £33,588 Lancaster University £33,180 University of York £32,943 University of Exeter £32,900 University of Bolton £32,868 Aston University £32,555 Cardiff University £32,368 Oxford Brookes University £32,347 Heriot-Watt University £32,333 London Metropolitan University £32,240 University of Brighton £32,004 University of Hertfordshire £31,862 University of West London £31,860 University of Sussex £31,783 Royal Holloway, University of London £31,755 University of The West of England £31,698 University of Stirling £31,593 University of Surrey £31,532 Cardiff Metropolitan University £31,514 University of Glasgow £31,395 University of East London £31,360 University of Bedfordshire £31,346 University of Birmingham £31,248 Newcastle University £31,244 University of Liverpool £31,123 University of Dundee £30,998 Plymouth University £30,957 University of Hull £30,830 University of Bradford £30,703 The Open University £30,701 De Montfort University £30,689 University of Westminster £30,637 Bournemouth University £30,615 University of Plymouth £30,591 BPP University £30,580 University of Portsmouth £30,579 University of Leeds £30,506 Swansea University £30,433 University of Greenwich £30,430 University of East Anglia £30,204 Northumbria University £30,167 University of Kent £30,089 Birmingham City University £29,884 Middlesex University £29,844 Anglia Ruskin University £29,776 Edinburgh Napier University £29,769 University of Sheffield £29,688 Glasgow Caledonian University £29,679 University of Essex £29,676 Coventry University £29,583 University for the Creative Arts £29,552 University of Law £29,181 London South Bank University £29,147 University of Derby £28,909 Sheffield Hallam University £28,885 University of Central Lancashire £28,778 University Of The Arts £28,635 Nottingham Trent University £28,632 Teesside University £28,516 University of Salford £28,065 University of Lincoln £27,941 Southampton Solent University £27,933 University of Wolverhampton £27,816 University of Chester £27,749 Staffordshire University £27,734 Manchester Metropolitan University £27,719 Canterbury Christ Church University £27,564 University of Roehampton £27,361 University of Sunderland £27,308 Keele University £27,239 University of South Wales £27,232 Buckinghamshire New University £26,986 Leeds Beckett University £26,712 University of Northampton £26,672 Ulster University £26,548 Goldsmiths, University of London £26,340 Bangor University £26,315 Liverpool John Moores University £25,749 Azad University £25,715 Edge Hill University £25,334 Bath Spa University £25,196 Aberystwyth University £25,129

