Graduates can expect inclusive workplaces as UK employers commit to diversity

With thousands of graduates entering the job market this summer, new research from the Institute of Student Employers (ISE) highlights that UK entry-level employers remain firmly committed to building inclusive workplaces.

The ISE Pulse Survey captured views from 68 major UK businesses who receive job applications from hundreds of thousands of graduates each year.

It explored whether commitment to employer-led Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) initiatives in the UK is being influenced by recent developments in the United States, where legal and political changes have created a more challenging environment for EDI programmes.

The findings of ISE’s Pulse Survey show strong and consistent backing for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion initiatives at a time when new graduates are seeking inclusive and fair workplaces:

90% of employers responding to the survey said that they remain committed to EDI , specifically: 10% are increasing their EDI commitment 60% report no change in their level of commitment 19% are reviewing current practices to ensure they stay effective 9% are reassessing their approach Only one respondent reported a reduction in their EDI commitment.

, specifically:

ISE’s survey also found that while some employers are adjusting language or terminology – for example, placing greater emphasis on ‘inclusion’ rather than ‘diversity’, their core commitment to EDI remains unchanged.

This reflects how international employers based in the UK are navigating legal frameworks in different countries while staying true to inclusive values.

Despite the US rolling back EDI policies, the UK is moving toward strengthening protections. Upcoming UK legislative changes include the Employment Rights Bill, the Equality (Race and Disability) Bill, which proposes mandatory pay gap reporting and addresses dual discrimination, and potential enactment of the socio-economic duty under the Equality Act.

Carly Tait, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead at JD Sports commented:

“At JD, our emerging talent sit at the heart of our future. We are proud to champion an environment where graduates can thrive in a supportive and collaborative environment. To keep moving forward, we are dedicated to maintaining our commitment to diversity and inclusion, with the aim for every young person to feel empowered and equipped to fulfil their potential.”

Stephen Isherwood, joint CEO of Institute of Student Employers, commented:

“Graduation marks a turning point for young people, and it’s encouraging to see employers maintaining their focus on creating fair and inclusive workplaces. This matters to new graduates, who want to know they’ll be joining organisations where they are valued and can thrive.”

ISE will publish a new standalone EDI survey later this year.