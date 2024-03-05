Keys to the Future – Amy’s Story

This week we are celebrating Women in Construction (WIC) Week.

Amy Davison is a Level 2 Carpentry learner at Newtown College. Like many people entering the industry, she enrolled on the course as she enjoys practical activities and feels a sense of achievement seeing a tangible product completed. Amy has an eye for detail and embraces the challenges that carpentry presents. Amy says after completing the Level 2 course, she wants to go on to find an apprenticeship.

Carpentry Lecturer Nigel Ogden said “Whilst we currently have fewer female carpentry learners, the industry as a whole would benefit from the diversity of more females. Amy has already raised the bar within the group by putting herself forward for the Skills Wales competition. She has shown she’s not afraid to try hard and drive herself forward.”

‘WIC Week’ celebrates and promotes the role of women in the construction industry.

Studies have shown the positive impacts of gender diversity in the construction industry. This diversity leads to increased innovation and problem-solving capabilities within teams and projects. On construction sites specifically, gender diversity has been linked to increased safety and productivity. Furthermore, a diverse workforce fosters a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

Within the Carpentry industry, gender diversity allows for a wider range of experiences, perspectives, and ideas to be considered. By incorporating different viewpoints, the industry can create spaces that resonate with a larger demographic and cater to a broader range of clients and customers.

There are specific skills that are beneficial in Carpentry and women tend to be strong in a number of these skill sets for example attention to detail, patience, and meticulousness, abilities in problem-solving, offering alternative solutions to challenges that may not have been considered before. Moreover, women often excel at communication and teamwork, which are crucial skills in carpentry. Their collaborative approach promotes effective coordination among project members, leading to smoother workflow, improved efficiency, and successful completion of tasks.

Women bring a fresh perspective to the traditionally male-dominated carpentry industry. Inclusivity has the potential to attract more talented individuals to the field, further contributing to the growth and success of the carpentry industry.

Furthermore, gender diversity fosters a more positive work environment, leading to higher job satisfaction and employee retention rates. This ultimately contributes to the overall growth and stability of the carpentry industry.

If you are interested in a career in Construction, please visit our website for information on full-time and part-time courses, and apprenticeships.

Construction Courses at NPTC Group of Colleges