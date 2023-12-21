Leading Manchester Recruitment Firm Creates Raft of New Graduate Jobs.

A North West recruitment agency is creating 10 new employment opportunities for recent graduates in Manchester.

The City Recruiter is looking to hire more young people to expand departments including legal, IT, construction and sales.

The move comes as part of the firm’s commitment to supporting young talent and contributing to the growth of the local job market.

The new staff will be trained by experienced recruiters at the company, to help recent graduates smoothly settle into their new jobs.

Jada Fairclough, a newly hired recruitment consultant, said:

“I am thrilled to be a part of The City Recruiter team.

“This opportunity allows me to apply my education and skills in a dynamic and challenging environment.

“I am eager to contribute to the success of the firm and learn from experienced professionals in the industry.”

The recruitment firm aims to not only address the demand for fresh talent within the organisation but also contribute to the professional development of recent graduates entering the workforce.

Previously, The City Recruiter started an initiative to place 600 graduates into a wide range of roles around the UK.

Established with a mission to be the premier recruitment firm in Manchester, the company has already successfully placed over 1,200 individuals into jobs across various sectors in just over a year.

As part of the firm’s new recruitment drive, The City Recruiter’s primary aim is to provide a platform for young professionals to gain real-world experience and practical knowledge, enhancing their professional capabilities.

Director, Nick Ryan, said: “We believe in fostering new talent and providing a platform for graduates to kickstart their careers.

“The addition of these 10 new positions at our firm aligns with our commitment to growth and excellence. We are confident that these people will bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

“We are not just hiring employees; we are building a community of talented individuals who will contribute to our ongoing success.”

The recruitment firm has been a prominent player in Manchester’s job market, specialising in connecting skilled professionals with top-tier companies across various industries.

The expansion signals not only the company’s own success but also its dedication to fostering a thriving and dynamic workforce in the heart of Manchester.

As it looks to the future, The City Recruiter remains committed to being a catalyst for professional growth and development in the region, setting a positive example for other businesses looking to invest in the next generation of talent.

Mr Ryan added: “We are enthusiastic about the talent we are bringing on board and the positive impact they will make.

“Our commitment to providing opportunities for graduates remains steadfast, and we look forward to witnessing the continued success and growth of both our team and the individuals we welcome.”

