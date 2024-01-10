Leading trainer PHX expands offering in career coaching

Leading trainer PHX Training has further expanded its network by relocating to a large premises in a busy resort to meet the demand for its career coaching services.

The organisation has had a presence in Morecambe since 2012 but decided to invest in a larger site to meet the growing demand for its services in career coaching, workshops and mentoring.

PHX Training, which has offices in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Workington, Carlisle and Barrow, offers training courses and functional skills from its seven sites across Lancashire and Cumbria.

The new location will support PHX Training with its plans to deliver programmes designed to help individuals looking to develop professional and personal skills. It will also provide outreach support in Lancaster.

The office in Morecambe is led by manager Karron Remountos, alongside eight full time members of staff, with plans to recruit for additional roles in the future.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said:

“We’re excited to be opening our new centre in Morecambe. Our new office is located in a prime position within the town centre, making it easily accessible for our customers in Morecambe and Lancaster.

“The new, larger space has been recently renovated, with new delivery rooms, a break out space and seating area all benefiting from an open layout, which will provide an ideal environment for our learners and staff.

“If you’re looking to develop your career or upskill yourself, please don’t hesitate to get in touch and schedule an appointment with one of our advisors.”

The Morecambe office will be open Monday to Fridays from 9am to 5pm.

PHX Training, with offices in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Morecambe, Workington, Carlisle and Barrow, is celebrating its 20 year anniversary this year as a specialist provider of skills, coaching and mentoring across the region to help build successful futures of people in the workplace and provide businesses with the skills they need.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, visit www.phxtraining.co.uk.

