Leading Woman in Social Enterprise Recognition for 3SC’s Kathryn Jellings

3SC director Kathryn Jellings has been named as one of Britain’s top women in social enterprise in the sixth annual edition of the WISE100 awards.

Sponsored by NatWest, the WISE100 recognises the hundred most inspiring and influential women in social enterprise, impact investment and mission-driven business.

Now part of Twin Group, 3SC manages and wins public service contracts on behalf of SMEs, primarily voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations using a partnership-based business model in a marketplace dominated by large commercial organisations.

The social enterprise company’s work is mostly delivered in the employability, justice and youth sectors. It is regarded as an innovator and market leader in the growing provision of neurodiversity strategy coaching (NDSC).

In the last 13 years 3SC has generated income in excess of £94 million and during her 9 years with the organisation Kathryn Jellings has been pivotal in achieving this, having worked with over 500 partner organisations.

Over the last 12 months, she has overseen successful bids for major contracts with the Probation Service. These contracts will enable 3SC to deliver coaching to people on probation in the West Midlands and across Wales to support behaviour change and the emotional wellbeing of offenders as part of their rehabilitation. This is in addition to other smaller scale justice contracts in Wales and Thames Valley and long running services such as the Parental Employment Programme in London and Neurodiverse Coaching in the Workplace.

Kathryn manages contracts so that contract performance is maximised with quality and compliance assured. She also quality assures research/publication work to a high standard and retains responsibility for UK wide marketing and communications.

Kathryn is helping to build a culture of social impact into Twin Group and bring in a Third Sector angle to the approach which Twin’s employability and training arms adopt for their programme delivery. 3SC members and Twin staff also benefit from regular best practice and training webinars which she organises.

Kathryn is currently Wales Network Chair for the Employment Related Services Association and this year was appointed as a Fellow of the Institute of Employability Professionals.

Kathryn Jellings FIEP said:

“It is an absolute thrill and honour to be included on the WISE100 list of leading women in social enterprise. The recognition must be shared among my colleagues at Twin Group and 3SC who have consistently shown that it is possible to have an empathy and compassion for the people we support while growing a successful business. By developing more partnerships, our vision is of SMEs, particularly third sector organisations, delivering an increasing share of public services and a greater amount of social impact.”

Debra Jackson – Chief Operating Officer, Twin Group – said:

“Twin Group is delighted that Kathryn’s hard work and inspirational leadership has been recognised in the WISE100 list. She has always been a champion of social business and the third sector. Kathryn represents the views of such organisations at the highest levels both in the sector and to stakeholders. She is a great asset to 3SC and now also the Twin Group.”

